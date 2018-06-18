2018 NCBCA All State Baseball Team with Knapp(Page HS), Summers(NWG), Spillman(Ragsdale HS), Hackett(SEG), Guy(SEG) and Edwards(SWG) all on the team

++++++++++2018 NCBCA/North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association All State Baseball Team++++++++++

4A All-State

**********Ben Miller Jordan Player of the Year**********

Jordyn Adams Green Hope High School

Justin Jarvis Lake Norman

Gage Smith Lake Norman

Nolan McLean Garner Magnet High School

JD Brock Hough

Konni Durschlag Mallard Creek High School

Timmy Townsend Providence

Ethan Reese Providence

Ryan Chasse Middle Creek

Jake Knapp Page High School

Cameron Clonch Mooresville

Matt Willadsen Holly Springs

Nick Fajardo Jordan

Drew Nichols South Central

Garrett Saylor Reagan

Scott Mayo South Central

Bryceson Hernandez Panther Creek High School

Nik Pry Pinecrest

Scout Cox West Forsyth

Trent Black South Caldwell

Luke Little East Mecklenburg

Price King Ashley High School

Trey Tujetsch Ardrey Kell

Brennan Malone Porter Ridge

Own Foxx South Caldwell

Luke Kimrey East Forsyth

Jon Spillman Ragsdale

Hayden Summers Northwest Guilford

Cameron Brantley Ardrey Kell

3-A All-State Team

**********Owen White Carson High School 3APlayer of the Year**********

Phillip Cole Western Alamance

Colby Stuart Western Alamance

Riley Cheek Crest

Wayne Mize East Rowan

Hayden Setzer East Rowan

Ryder Giles Union Pines

Hunter Christopher JH Rose

Josh Dotson AC Reynolds

Trey Deutsch Clayton

Grant Millay South Johnston

Chad Bean Wilson Fike

Jaylen Guy Southeast Guilford

Jacob Edwards Southwest Guilford

Sam Howell Sun Valley

Jason White J M Robinson High School

Michael “Junior” Renwick Havelock

Blake Walston New Hanover

Davis Palermo Northwood High School

Coby Ingle Rockingham County High School

Bryce Marsh SWRHS

Maddux Holshouser Carson High School

Jax Hackett Southeast Guilford

KJ Wells Western Alamance

John Kyle Mitchell Crest

Justice Lynn Wilson Fike

Kyle Decker North Henderson

Nathan Landreth Western Alamance

Robbie O’Neal DH Conley

Dalton Williams North Gaston High School

Alex Flinn AC Reynolds

2-A All-State Team

**********Logan Whitaker Ledford 2A Player of the Year**********

Seth Thorndyke Fairmont High

Hunter Hopkins West Davidson

Ben Purvis West Davidson

Carter Foster Forbush High School

Westley Wood Forbush High School

Corbin Lanowitz Walkertown

Alex Ortiz West Wilkes

Riley Ledford West Wilkes

Jace Crowe RS Central

Marty Barrella RS Central

Stancil Bowles East Duplin

Carrington Chapman Bunker Hill HS

Thaxton Isenhour Bunker Hill HS

Cole Bates Currituck

Camden Noble South Lenoir High School

Caleb Morris West Craven HS

Colby Mclawhorn North Lenoir HS

Chandler Williford Midway High School

Davie Morgan Bunn High School

Brooks Baldwin Whiteville High School

Jake Harwood Whiteville High School

Tye Chastain Franklin High School

Zach Grice West Stanly High School

Trey Cooper Randleman

Ramsey Petty Randleman

Matt Kemp Randleman

Will Westbrock Charles D. Owen High

Chris Villaman Ledford

Brodey Sams First Flight

Hayden Radford Mount Pleasant

Quentin Pittman North Lenoir HS

1-A All-State Team

**********Kain Kiser East Surry 1A Player of the Year**********

Wesley Summey Bessemer City HS

AJ Wilson East Surry

Bryce Vestal East Wilkes

Carter Long North Moore

Chandler Williams Franklin Academy

Caleb Irwin Murphy High School

Joey Curry Murphy High School

Royce Peterson Murphy High School

Lucas Barolet Murphy High School

Andy Duran Queen’s Grant High School

Ben Ward John A.Holmes

Devin Mathis Perquimans

Mason Votava Perquimans

Chance Howard Rosewood High School

Jordan Leggett Beargrass Charter

Hunter Forbes Beargrass Charter

Andrew Summerlin Riverside-Martin

Michael Allen Manteo HIgh School

Parker Boyd Northside

Rhett Lowder North Stanly

Logan Spivey South Stanly

Hayden Brown South Stanly

Chase Sykes Voyager High School

Aaron Beasley Voyager High School

Carson Lowder North Stanly

Holden Owens Polk County High School

Joe Delossantos Granville Central High School

Jake Craddock North Stokes High School

Layton Helms North Stokes High School

Jared Emory Cherryville HS

$$$$$ If a player from your team did not make the All-State Team, then your coach needs to make sure he is a member of the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association, so your school/team, will a vote in the process….If your coach is a member, then he can start voting and nominating baseball players from your school, to this team…That is how you get in, and get on……$$$$$

+++++Jacob Edwards(Southwest Guilford) was omitted by mistake from the original list that we posted and he has now been added to our list….Congratulations to him and glad we were able to get that omission cleared up…Should have been on the original list, but the NCBCA sent us the corrected list and now he is posted(All is good)…..+++++