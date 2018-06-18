2018 NCBCA All State Baseball Team with Knapp(Page HS), Summers(NWG), Spillman(Ragsdale HS), Hackett(SEG), Guy(SEG) and Edwards(SWG) all on the team
++++++++++2018 NCBCA/North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association All State Baseball Team++++++++++
4A All-State
**********Ben Miller Jordan Player of the Year**********
Jordyn Adams Green Hope High School
Justin Jarvis Lake Norman
Gage Smith Lake Norman
Nolan McLean Garner Magnet High School
JD Brock Hough
Konni Durschlag Mallard Creek High School
Timmy Townsend Providence
Ethan Reese Providence
Ryan Chasse Middle Creek
Jake Knapp Page High School
Cameron Clonch Mooresville
Matt Willadsen Holly Springs
Nick Fajardo Jordan
Drew Nichols South Central
Garrett Saylor Reagan
Scott Mayo South Central
Bryceson Hernandez Panther Creek High School
Nik Pry Pinecrest
Scout Cox West Forsyth
Trent Black South Caldwell
Luke Little East Mecklenburg
Price King Ashley High School
Trey Tujetsch Ardrey Kell
Brennan Malone Porter Ridge
Own Foxx South Caldwell
Luke Kimrey East Forsyth
Jon Spillman Ragsdale
Hayden Summers Northwest Guilford
Cameron Brantley Ardrey Kell
3-A All-State Team
**********Owen White Carson High School 3APlayer of the Year**********
Phillip Cole Western Alamance
Colby Stuart Western Alamance
Riley Cheek Crest
Wayne Mize East Rowan
Hayden Setzer East Rowan
Ryder Giles Union Pines
Hunter Christopher JH Rose
Josh Dotson AC Reynolds
Trey Deutsch Clayton
Grant Millay South Johnston
Chad Bean Wilson Fike
Jaylen Guy Southeast Guilford
Jacob Edwards Southwest Guilford
Sam Howell Sun Valley
Jason White J M Robinson High School
Michael “Junior” Renwick Havelock
Blake Walston New Hanover
Davis Palermo Northwood High School
Coby Ingle Rockingham County High School
Bryce Marsh SWRHS
Maddux Holshouser Carson High School
Jax Hackett Southeast Guilford
KJ Wells Western Alamance
John Kyle Mitchell Crest
Justice Lynn Wilson Fike
Kyle Decker North Henderson
Nathan Landreth Western Alamance
Robbie O’Neal DH Conley
Dalton Williams North Gaston High School
Alex Flinn AC Reynolds
2-A All-State Team
**********Logan Whitaker Ledford 2A Player of the Year**********
Seth Thorndyke Fairmont High
Hunter Hopkins West Davidson
Ben Purvis West Davidson
Carter Foster Forbush High School
Westley Wood Forbush High School
Corbin Lanowitz Walkertown
Alex Ortiz West Wilkes
Riley Ledford West Wilkes
Jace Crowe RS Central
Marty Barrella RS Central
Stancil Bowles East Duplin
Carrington Chapman Bunker Hill HS
Thaxton Isenhour Bunker Hill HS
Cole Bates Currituck
Camden Noble South Lenoir High School
Caleb Morris West Craven HS
Colby Mclawhorn North Lenoir HS
Chandler Williford Midway High School
Davie Morgan Bunn High School
Brooks Baldwin Whiteville High School
Jake Harwood Whiteville High School
Tye Chastain Franklin High School
Zach Grice West Stanly High School
Trey Cooper Randleman
Ramsey Petty Randleman
Matt Kemp Randleman
Will Westbrock Charles D. Owen High
Chris Villaman Ledford
Brodey Sams First Flight
Hayden Radford Mount Pleasant
Quentin Pittman North Lenoir HS
1-A All-State Team
**********Kain Kiser East Surry 1A Player of the Year**********
Wesley Summey Bessemer City HS
AJ Wilson East Surry
Bryce Vestal East Wilkes
Carter Long North Moore
Chandler Williams Franklin Academy
Caleb Irwin Murphy High School
Joey Curry Murphy High School
Royce Peterson Murphy High School
Lucas Barolet Murphy High School
Andy Duran Queen’s Grant High School
Ben Ward John A.Holmes
Devin Mathis Perquimans
Mason Votava Perquimans
Chance Howard Rosewood High School
Jordan Leggett Beargrass Charter
Hunter Forbes Beargrass Charter
Andrew Summerlin Riverside-Martin
Michael Allen Manteo HIgh School
Parker Boyd Northside
Rhett Lowder North Stanly
Logan Spivey South Stanly
Hayden Brown South Stanly
Chase Sykes Voyager High School
Aaron Beasley Voyager High School
Carson Lowder North Stanly
Holden Owens Polk County High School
Joe Delossantos Granville Central High School
Jake Craddock North Stokes High School
Layton Helms North Stokes High School
Jared Emory Cherryville HS
