Brock Deatherage(Western Alamance HS/N.C. State) begins his professional career with a BANG!:3 HR’s with the GCL Tigers West

First Game as a professional baseball player for Brock Deatherage, from Western Alamance High School and N.C. State University, and Brock sent a shock into the Detroit Tigers system, as Brock nearly broke the clock and sent the rock rolling, with 3 Solo Home Runs in his 5 at bats and Brock Deatherage was deadly tonight for the GCL West Tigers, with those 3 Home Runs….WOW!!!!! Deatherage 3 for 5 with 3 HR’s/3 RBI and 4 runs scored….

Final:GCL West Tigers 9, GCL Yankees East 3

from Twitter on this night:

#Tigers prospect Brock Deatherage begins professional career with the Gulf Coast League’s first three-homer game since 2011

+++++Brock’s dad, David Deatherage, grew up just the road from where I lived as a kid, David Deatherage up there on Inman Road and AD down there on Old Oak Ridge Road and I never thought I would see anything like this, come out of the old neighborhood…..+++++