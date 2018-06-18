Game Report on Kernersville Bulldogs vs. Burlington Royals:Royals roll no-hitter, but ‘Dogs still get on scoreboard in 4-1 win by BR

Burlington used seven pitchers all power arms to hurl a no-hitter at the Kernersville Bulldogs.

Michael Garvey of Kernersville walked stole second and scored on a ground out by Al Womack in the first inning and Kernersville would hold that lead, as Jake Mayhew handcuffed the Royals in his three innings of work fanning four.

Kernersville retained the lead late in the game until an error allowed the tying run to score.

The Royals would tack on a couple more error-aided runs and secured the 4-1 win. Kernersville returns to action Monday against the Piedmont All-Stars at 7PM at Glenn High School.