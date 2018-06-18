Greensboro College Places 83 on USA South All-Academic Team

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The USA South Athletic Conference announced its annual Academic All-Conference Team Monday.

This season found 1,446 student-athletes on the team, with 83 of them coming from Greensboro College.

To be named to the Academic All-Conference team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters of a given year to be eligible. This is an increase from a 3.00 GPA which had been the minimum requirement.

Any student-athlete participating at any conference institution is eligible thus the participant does not have to compete in a conference-sponsored sport.

Additionally, beginning with this academic year, any student-athlete earning a 3.90 GPA or above earned the All-Academic honor “With Distinction”.

