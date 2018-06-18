Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Monday(6/18/18) with Sunday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Monday with Results from Sunday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Sunday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, Kannapolis Intimidators 1

Tonight/Today:OFF for SAL All-Star Break

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:HiToms at Forest City Owls 7:05pm

Sunday Final:Gastonia Grizzlies 6, Thomasville Hi-Toms 4

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(14-4) vs. the Piedmont All-Stars 7pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C.

Sunday Final:Burlington Royals 4, Kernersville Bulldogs 1

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings

Tonight:West Forsyth at Greensboro Red Wings 7pm at Eastern Guilford High School

*****College Baseball World Series at Omaha, Nebraska*****

Saturday:North Carolina(44-18) 8, Oregon State(49-11) 6

Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

Monday:North Carolina(44-18) vs. Mississippi State(38-27) 7pm

North Carolina Tar Heels’ Baseball Games can be heard on 1150AM WBAG and on 1360AM WCHL with Dave Nathan on the call, plus you can find more info at www.goheels.com…