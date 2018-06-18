Post 87 High Point tops Post 81 Eastern Randolph in American Legion Divisional Meeting
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Stays Scrappy In Loss To High Point Post 87
Final:
Post 87 High Point 11
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 9
