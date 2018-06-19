2018 Southern Regional Soccer Championships coming to Bryan Park June 22-28

*****The 2018 Southern Regional Championships are taking place at Bryan Park June 22-28. The best 13U-19U age groups will kick off June 22. Come watch some of the best area soccer players compete for a regional title at Bryan Park!*****

GUSA Navy 00 girls are playing for the second straight year. All Area performers Tatum Neff, Tayte Beeninga, Haley Magnussen, Laura Harris, Elina Carpen, Gracie Mayer, Peyton Creed, Logan Farrelly and Isabelle Matthews are amount those playing for Greensboro United. Here is the schedule!

https://www.usyouthsoccer.org/tournaments/2018-southern-regional-championships/team/50726/eventgroup/3851/00gusanavygnc/