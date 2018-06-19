Emilio Abreau(Winston-Salem State University) named 2018 NCBWA All-American HM
*****WINSTON-SALEM STATE BASEBALL…..*****
Emilio Abreau SR 3B
2018 * NCBWA All-American HM
The third in the school’s history
*National Collegiate Baseball Writers association
Travis Moore and Tyler Hickernell 2013
