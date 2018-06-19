Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(6/19/18) with Monday Finals:SAL All-Star Game Tonight at First National Bank Field 7:05pm

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Tuesday with Results from Monday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight/Today:2018 SAL All-Star Game with Jhonny Santos(OF) and Jose Devers(DH) set to start and Ryan Lillie on the pitching staff from GSO Hoppers….7:05pm…

Monday Final:OFF for SAL All-Star Break

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:HiToms at Martinsville Mustangs 7:15pm

Monday Final:Thomasville Hi-Toms 9, Forest City Owls 3

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(15-4) OFF

Monday Final:Kernersville Bulldogs 9, Piedmont All-Stars 1

American Legion:

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings OFF

Monday Final:West Forsyth 7, at Greensboro Red Wings 4…(8 Innings)

**********The Red Wings dropped Monday night’s contest against Winston-Salem by a score of 7-4 in eight innings.**********

The offense took a couple of innings to break through, but it eventually did in the fifth inning for Post 53. After having only two hits through four innings, the Red Wings’ offense came alive in the fifth inning. With two outs, Ethan Edwards reached on an error and scored on an RBI single from Justin Guy, who made his season debut today. Guy scored on a single from Brady Quakenbush before a groundout ended the inning. In the sixth inning, Edwards hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Joseph Morgan to score after entering as a pinch runner and allowed Braxton King to go to third base. The following pitch, Collin Smith stole second base and forced an error from Winston-Salem that allowed King to score, making the score 4-1.

On the mound, Bryce Amoriello drew the start for Post 53. Amoriello pitched great for the Red Wings, going 6.0+ innings, allowing only five hits and two walks. Two of his three earned runs came in the seventh inning on a shallow single to left field. Ruben Santos came in to relieve Amoriello in a save situation, but wound up taking the loss. Santos went 1.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks. Santos did strike out three batters, but it wasn’t enough to keep Winston-Salem in check. Carson Smith relieved Santos in the eighth and did not allow an earned run.

The Red Wings fell to 3-6, 1-4 on the year and dropped to three games behind division leader Randolph County, who took sole possession of first place as Davidson County fell to Eastern Randolph. Greensboro will travel to Davidson on Wednesday night, looking to get back in the win column after their three game skid.

*****College Baseball World Series at Omaha, Nebraska*****

Tuesday:North Carolina(44-18) vs. Mississippi State(38-27) 11am

North Carolina Tar Heels’ Baseball Games can be heard on 1150AM WBAG and on 1360AM WCHL with Dave Nathan on the call, plus you can find more info at www.goheels.com…

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals at Elizabethton 7pm