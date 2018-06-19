NCHSAA Final 2017-2018 Wells Fargo Conference Cup Standings Announced

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, along with Wells Fargo, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competitions for the 2017-2018 sports season.

The Wells Fargo Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo, recognizes the schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

The Wells Fargo Conference Cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup and recognizes schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences. Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo, has sponsored the conference awards program since 1980.

In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points. Conferences are listed alphabetically by classification.

Class 1-A Conference Results

Albemarle Athletic 1-A: John A. Holmes is the conference winner after the spring sports season thanks to a men’s tennis championship and second-place finishes in baseball, men’s golf and men’s track. In second place was Manteo with championships in women’s soccer and men’s golf along with a second-place finish in men’s tennis. Camden County was in third place with championships in softball, men’s track and women’s track. Conference Standings: John A. Holmes 83.5, Manteo 80.5, Camden County 58.5, Gates County 44.5, Perquimans 38, Plymouth 23.

Atlantic 6 1-A: After the spring sports season, Bear Grass Charter is the winner thanks to championships in baseball and softball. Cape Hatteras finished in second place with a second-place finish in softball and a fourth-place finish in baseball. In third place was Columbia with a third-place finish in baseball and a fourth-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Beargrass Charter 21.5, Cape Hatteras 19, Columbia 17, Mattamuskeet 15, Ocracoke 14.5, Creswell 13.

Carolina 1-A: After a very close race, Lakewood scrapes past the competition with a championship in men’s track. Rosewood was in second place with a baseball championship, a tied first-place finish in softball and a second-place finish in men’s track. Princeton finished in third place with championships in women’s track and softball along with a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Lakewood 72, Rosewood 71, Princeton 70.5, Hobbton 62.5, North Duplin 49, Neuse Charter 44.4, Union 25.5.

Central Tar Heel 1-A: Raleigh Charter was the conference winner after the spring sports season with championships in women’s soccer, men’s tennis and men’s golf along with third-place finishes in men’s and women’s track. Chatham Central was in second place thanks to baseball and softball championships and second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track. Research Triangle finished in third place with championships in men’s and women’s track along with a second-place finish in men’s tennis and a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Raleigh Charter 63, Chatham Central 53, Research Triangle 51, Chatham Charter 32.5, River Mill Academy 25, Woods Charter 23.5.

Coastal Plains 1-A: Riverside finished in first place after the spring sports season thanks to a championship in baseball, a tied first-place finish in softball and a second-place finish in men’s golf. Northside-Pinetown finished in second place with a tied first-place finish in softball and a second-place finish in baseball. Pamlico County was in third place with a second-place finish in women’s track and a third-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: Riverside 557.5, Northside-Pinetown 537.5, Pamlico County 532.5, Tarboro 507.5, Southside 495, South Creek 355, Jones Senior 235.

North Central Athletic Conference 1-A: Franklin Academy was the frontrunner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s golf, women’s soccer and men’s track. In second place was Voyager Academy with a baseball championship and third-place finishes in men’s golf and women’s soccer. Roxboro Community finished in third place with a softball championship and third-place finishes in baseball and women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Franklin Academy 67, Voyager Academy 62, Roxboro Community 51, Oxford Preparatory 41, Falls Lake Academy 37, East Wake Academy 34, Vance Charter 30.

Northwest 1-A: Mount Airy came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s track along with second-place finishes in men’s tennis and men’s golf. In second place was East Surry with championships in baseball and men’s golf and a second-place finish in softball. Bishop McGuinness was in third place with a men’s tennis championship and a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Mount Airy 88, East Surry 87.5, Bishop McGuinness 73.5, South Stokes 66, North Stokes 49, Winston-Salem Preparatory 32.

PAC 7 1-A: Pine Lake Preparatory was the conference leader after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, softball and women’s track along with second-place finishes in women’s soccer and men’s golf. In second place was Community School of Davidson with a men’s golf championship and second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track and men’s tennis. Union Academy finished in third place with a women’s soccer championship and a second-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Pine Lake Preparatory 191, Community School of Davidson 175, Union Academy 168, Mountain Island Charter 159, Queens Grant 119, Bradford Preparatory 104, Carolina International School 93.

Smoky Mountain 1-A: With championships in men’s and women’s track, baseball and women’s soccer, Murphy was in first place. In second place was Swain County with second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track. Hayesville finished in third place with a men’s golf championship and a third-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Murphy 156.5, Swain County 140, Hayesville 138.5, Robbinsville 118.5, Cherokee 114, Rosman 84.5, Andrews 78, Hiwassee Dam 69.5, Highlands 62, Blue Ridge 48.5, Tri-County Early College 35, Nantahala 17.

Southern Piedmont 1-A: Lincoln Charter secured a first place spot after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s golf and men’s track. In second place was Highland Tech with a third-place finish in men’s golf. Thomas Jefferson finished in third place with second-place finishes in men’s golf and women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Lincoln Charter 141, Highland Tech 130, Thomas Jefferson 118, Cherryville 108, Bessemer City 102, Piedmont Community Charter 70.

Tar Roanoke 1-A: Sweeping the track championships, Northampton County was in first place after the spring sports season. In second place was KIPP Pride with a softball championship and second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track and baseball. Rocky Mount Prep finished in third place with a baseball championship and a second-place softball finish. Conference Standings: Northampton County 480, KIPP Pride 415, Rocky Mount Preparatory 385, Weldon 330, Southeast Halifax 325, North Edgecombe 320, Northwest Halifax 240.

Yadkin Valley 1-A: Gray Stone Day was in first place after the spring sports season with championships in women’s track and women’s soccer along with a second-place finish in men’s tennis. North Stanly finished in second place with a men’s tennis championship and a second-place finish in women’s track. In third place was North Moore with a tied second-place finish women’s soccer and a fourth-place finish in baseball. Conference Standings: Gray Stone Day 752.5, North Stanly 707.5, North Moore 647.5, South Davidson 622.5, West Montgomery 590, South Stanly 572.5, Albemarle 457.5, Uwharrie Charter 445, North Rowan 415.

Class 1-A/2-A Conference Results

Coastal 8 1-A/2-A: Sweeping the track championships along with championships in men’s golf, men’s tennis and baseball, Croatan finished in first place. In second place was Dixon with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer and a second-place finish in baseball. Richlands was in third place with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer, a second-place finish in men’s tennis and a tied second-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Croatan 149, Dixon 113, Richlands 110.5, Southwest Onslow 103.5, Pender 95, East Carteret 92, Heide Trask 90, Lejeune 87.

Mountain Valley 1-A/2-A: After a close race for first place, Wilkes Central came out ahead of the competition with championships in baseball and men’s golf along with tied first-place finishes in women’s soccer and women’s track. In second place was Ashe County with a championship in men’s track and tied first-place finishes in women’s soccer and women’s track. East Wilkes finished in third place with a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Wilkes Central 101.5, Ashe County 98, East Wilkes 91, West Wilkes 89, Alleghany 85, Starmount 89, North Wilkes 76.5, Elkin 70.5.

Northern Carolina 1-A/2-A: South Granville came out on top after the spring season thanks to championships in baseball and softball. In second place was Roanoke Rapids with a men’s golf championship. Bunn came in third place with a men’s track championship. Conference Standings: South Granville 102.5, Roanoke Rapids 100.5, Bunn 94, Granville Central 61, Louisburg 60.5, J.F. Webb 51, Southern Vance 47.5, Northern Vance 40, Warren County 35.

Three Rivers 1-A/2-A: Whiteville was the frontrunner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball and baseball along with second-place finishes in men’s tennis, men’s and women’s track, men’s golf and women’s soccer. In second place was South Columbus with championships in men’s golf and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in softball. St. Pauls came in third place with championships in men’s and women’s track. Conference Standings: Whiteville 123.8, South Columbus 83.3, St. Pauls 82.5, Red Springs 80, Fairmont 76, East Bladen 73.5, West Bladen 58, East Columbus 54, West Columbus 46.5, South Robeson 31.5.

Western Highlands 1-A/2-A: After the spring sports season, Owen was in first place with championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis. Polk County finished in second place with championships in baseball and men’s and women’s track. With a second-place finish in men’s track, Avery County was in third place. Conference Standings: Owen 160, Polk County 152, Avery County 150.5, Mountain Heritage 148, Madison 140.5, Mitchell 107.

Class 2-A Conference Results

Central Carolina 2-A: With championships in men’s golf, softball and men’s and women’s track, Ledford was in first place. In second place was North Davidson with softball and baseball championships along with second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track. Salisbury came in third place with championships in men’s tennis and women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Ledford 201.5, North Davidson 174, Salisbury 170, Central Davidson 147, West Davidson 144, South Rowan 141, East Davidson 139, Lexington 108, Oak Grove 97.5, Thomasville 76.

East Central 2-A: East Duplin came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to a men’s track championship and second-place finishes in women’s soccer and softball. In second place was Clinton with championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in men’s golf and men’s track. Midway was in third place with championships in softball, baseball, men’s golf and women’s track. Conference Standings: East Duplin 97.5, Clinton 80.5, Midway 76.5, Goldsboro 56, Wallace-Rose Hill 51, Spring Creek 49, James Kenan 35.5.

Eastern Carolina 2-A: Washington finished as the frontrunner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball, men’s track, women’s soccer and men’s golf. In second place was Greene Central with second-place finishes in men’s tennis and women’s soccer and third-place finishes in baseball and softball. North Lenoir was in third place with championships in men’s tennis and baseball. Conference Standings: Washington 745, Greene Central 588.5, North Lenoir 541, South Lenoir 537.5, West Craven 522.5, Ayden-Grifton 520, Kinston 417.5.

Eastern Plains 2-A: Sweeping the track championships along with a women’s soccer championship, Nash Central came in first place. In second place was North Johnston with a softball championship and a second-place finish in baseball. Beddingfield finished in third place with second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track. Conference Standings: Nash Central 86, North Johnston 69, Beddingfield 66.5, Southwest Edgecombe 53, Farmville Central 51, North Pitt 49.5.

Mid State 2-A: Carrboro was the conference leader after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in softball and men’s track. In second place was the North Carolina School of Science and Math with a championship in men’s golf, a tied first-place finish in baseball and a second-place finish in men’s tennis. Reidsville finished in third place with a tied first-place finish in baseball and a second-place finish in men’s golf. Conference Standings: Carrboro 103.5, North Carolina School of Science and Math 86, Reidsville 76.5, Durham School of the Arts 76, Bartlett Yancey 50, Graham 43.5, Cummings 35.6.

Mountain Six 2-A: With championships in women’s soccer and women’s track along with a second-place finish in men’s golf, Hendersonville finished in first place. In second place was Smoky Mountain with a baseball championship and a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Franklin came in third place with championships in softball and men’s track. Conference Standings: Hendersonville 77, Smoky Mountain 73.5, Franklin 70.5, Brevard 64.5, Pisgah 58, East Henderson 41.5.

Northeastern Coastal 2-A: First Flight was the frontrunner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, women’s soccer and men’s golf along with a second-place finish in men’s tennis. Currituck County came in second place with championships in baseball and softball and second-place finishes in women’s soccer and women’s track. In third place was Northeastern with championships in men’s tennis and men’s track. Conference Standings: First Flight 88, Currituck County 76, Northeastern 69, Hertford County 57, Pasquotank County 41, Bertie 29.

Northwestern Foothills 2-A: Fred T. Foard jumped out in front of the competition after the spring sports season with championships in men’s tennis and softball, second-place finishes in women’s soccer and baseball and third-place finishes in men’s and women’s track. In second place was Patton with a men’s golf championship. Hibriten came in third place with a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in softball and baseball. Conference Standings: Fred T. Foard 767.5, Patton 727.5, Hibriten 670, East Burke 640, Draughn 632.5, West Iredell 580, Bunker Hill 577.5.

PAC 7 2-A: Wheatmore was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s track and men’s golf along with a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer and a tied third-place finish in baseball. Randleman came in second place with a baseball championship and second-place finishes in men’s golf and men’s and women’s track. Jordan-Matthews was in third place with a second-place finish in men’s tennis, a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer and a third-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Wheatmore 94, Randleman 81.5, Jordan-Matthews 67.5, Providence Grove 65.5, Trinity 62, Eastern Randolph 54.5, T.W. Andrews 36.

Rocky River 2-A: West Stanly was in first place after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball and softball along with tied second-place finishes in men’s tennis and men’s golf. Mount Pleasant came in second place with a men’s tennis championship and second-place finishes in softball and women’s track. Central Academy finished in third place with championships in women’s soccer and men’s golf along with a second-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: West Stanly 79, Mount Pleasant 77, Central Academy 65.5, Forest Hills 53, East Montgomery 49.5, Anson County 44.

South Fork Athletic 2-A: Lake Norman Charter came out on top after a close race thanks to championships in women’s soccer and men’s golf. In second place was North Lincoln with championships in men’s and women’s track and baseball. East Lincoln came in third place with a men’s tennis championship. Conference Standings: Lake Norman Charter 115, North Lincoln 113, East Lincoln 109, Maiden 103, Newton-Conover 85, Lincolnton 75, West Lincoln 68, Bandys 67.

Southwestern Athletic 2-A: In first place after the spring sports season was South Point with a men’s track championship, a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer and a second-place finish in baseball. In second place was Shelby with championships in men’s golf and men’s tennis. R-S Central came in third place with championships in baseball and softball. Conference Standings: South Point 82.5, Shelby 76.5, R.S. Central 76, East Gaston 49.5, East Rutherford 48.5, Chase 34.

Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A: After the spring sports season, Forbush came in first place thanks to championships in women’s track, men’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and baseball. There was a tie for second place between North Surry and West Stokes. North Surry secures second-place finishes in baseball and men’s golf while West Stokes secures second-place finishes in softball and women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Forbush 107, North Surry 86, West Stokes 86, Surry Central 84.5, Atkins 83.5, Walkertown 49, Carver 21.

Class 3-A Conference Results

Big 8 3-A: Chapel Hill was the frontrunner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and men’s track along with a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis and a second-place finish in women’s track. East Chapel Hill was in second place with a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in softball and women’s soccer. Orange finished in third place with third-place finishes in baseball, softball and men’s lacrosse. Conference Standings: Chapel Hill 112.5, East Chapel Hill 102.5, Orange 81.5, Northwood 80.5, Cedar Ridge 69, Northern Durham 68.5, Hillside 46, Southern Durham 44.5.

Big East 3-A: Fike jumped in front of the competition after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball and men’s golf along with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer. In second place was Hunt with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer and second-place finishes in baseball and men’s golf. After a close race for third, Rocky Mount got the third place spot thanks to championships in women’s track and men’s tennis along with a third-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Fike 183.5, Hunt 174.5, Rocky Mount 155, Northern Nash 154, Southern Nash 153, Franklinton 138.

Big South 3-A: Sweeping the track championships along with a men’s tennis championship, Forestview came in first place. In second place was Kings Mountain with a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in men’s golf, softball and women’s track. Crest finished in third place with championships in baseball, softball and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Forestview 209, Kings Mountain 200.5, Crest 181.5, Stuart Cramer 174.5, North Gaston 167.5, Ashbrook 167, Hunter Huss 135, Burns 124.

Coastal 3-A: West Carteret was the frontrunner after the spring sports season with championships in men’s tennis, men’s golf and men’s track along with a tied first-place finish in baseball. In second place was Jacksonville with a women’s soccer championship, a tied first-place finish in baseball and second-place finishes in men’s tennis, and men’s track. Swansboro came in third place with a women’s track championship and third-place finishes in baseball, men’s golf and women’s soccer. Conference Standings: West Carteret 101, Jacksonville 90, Swansboro 81, White Oak 67, Havelock 54.5, Northside-Jacksonville 39.5.

Greater Neuse 3-A: Clayton was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, women’s soccer, men’s golf and men’s tennis. Cleveland came in second place with championships in men’s and women’s track and softball. West Johnston finished in third place with a second-place finish in women’s soccer and tied second-place finishes in softball and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Clayton 235.5, Cleveland 225.5, West Johnston 201.5, South Johnston 174, East Wake 157.5, Smithfield-Selma 141.

Mid Piedmont 3-A: Southeast Guilford was the conference leader after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball and men’s track along with a second-place finish in women’s track. Southern Alamance came in second place with championships in softball and women’s soccer along with a third-place finish in baseball. Asheboro finished in third place with second-place finishes in men’s golf and women’s soccer along with third-place finishes in softball and women’s track. Conference Standings: Southeast Guilford 103, Southern Alamance 91, Asheboro 90, Williams 87.5, Eastern Guilford 68.5, Southwestern Randolph 60, Southern Guilford 39.5.

Mid-State Athletic 3-A: Sweeping the track championships along with second-place finishes in men’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s soccer, Northern Guilford came in first place. In second place was Eastern Alamance with championship in men’s golf and women’s soccer along with second-place finishes in softball and women’s track. Western Alamance finished in third place with championships in baseball, softball and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Northern Guilford 343, Eastern Alamance 316, Western Alamance 315, Rockingham County 307, McMichael 269.5, Morehead 260.5, Person 239, Northeast Guilford 209.

North Piedmont 3-A: South Iredell was the first-place winner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in men’s track. Jesse Carson came in second place with championships in women’s track and baseball. In third place was North Iredell a third-place finish in men’s track and a fourth-place finish in baseball. Conference Standings: South Iredell 815, Jesse Carson 807.5, North Iredell 717.5, West Rowan 675, East Rowan 665.5, Statesville 592.5

Piedmont Triad 3-A: Mount Tabor came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s track and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in baseball, women’s soccer and men’s tennis. Close behind in second place was Southwest Guilford with championships in baseball, softball, women’s soccer and men’s tennis. Parkland finished in third place with second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track and softball. Conference Standings: Mount Tabor 112.5, Southwest Guilford 112, Parkland 67, Western Guilford 65.5, Dudley 46.5, North Forsyth 43, Ben L. Smith 15.5.

South Piedmont 3-A: After the spring sports season, Cox Mill was in first place thanks to championships in women’s soccer, women’s track and men’s tennis. Concord was in second place with a men’s golf championship and a second-place finish in men’s tennis. Northwest Cabarrus came in third place with second-place finishes in baseball, women’s soccer and women’s track. Conference Standings: Cox Mill 875, Concord 702.5, Northwest Cabarrus 702.5, Central Cabarrus 667.5, Jay M. Robinson 657.5, A.L. Brown 614.

Southern Carolina 3-A: Marvin Ridge was in first place thanks to championships in baseball and tennis along with second-place finishes in softball, men’s golf, men’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s track. Charlotte Catholic was in second place with championships in men’s golf and women’s soccer along with a second-place finish in men’s tennis. Weddington was in third place with a men’s track championship and second-place finishes in women’s soccer and baseball. Conference Standings: Marvin Ridge 815, Charlotte Catholic 747.5, Weddington 727.5, Cuthbertson 692.5, Piedmont 572.5, Parkwood 502.5, Sun Valley 485, Monroe 317.5.

Tri-County 6 3-A: Securing championships in women’s soccer and women’s track, Union Pines came in first place. In second place was Harnett Central with a softball championship and a second-place finish in women’s track. Lee County finished in third place with a tied third-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Union Pines 100, Harnett Central 84.5, Lee County 67, Western Harnett 56, Triton 53, Southern Lee 52.5.

Western Mountain Athletic 3-A: T.C. Roberson was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s track and women’s soccer. A.C. Reynolds was in second place with a baseball championship and second-place finishes in men’s track and women’s soccer. Asheville finished in third place with championships in men’s track and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: T.C. Roberson 266, A.C. Reynolds 262, Asheville 223, West Henderson 202, Tuscola 193, North Buncombe 169, Enka 144, North Henderson 106, Erwin 89.

Class 3-A/4-A Conference Results

Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A: D.H. Conley was the frontrunner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and baseball along with a second-place finish in men’s track. South Central and New Bern were tied for second place. South Central secured championships in softball and men’s and women’s track while New Bern secured a men’s golf championship and a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: D.H. Conley 112.5, South Central 89, New Bern 89, J.H. Rose 81, C.B. Aycock 75.5, Eastern Wayne 51.5, Southern Wayne 36.5.

Mideastern 3-A/4-A: Hoggard jumped out in front of the competition after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, women’s soccer and men’s track. Laney was in second place with a women’s track championship and third-place finishes in men’s lacrosse, women’s soccer and men’s track. In third place was Ashley with a women’s lacrosse championship and second-place finishes in baseball, women’s soccer and men’s track. Conference Standings: Hoggard 143, Laney 106, Ashley 105.5, New Hanover 104, Topsail 91.5, South Brunswick 89, West Brunswick 71.5, North Brunswick 38.5.

Northwestern Athletic 3-A/4-A: Watauga was the conference leader after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s track and men’s tennis. In second place was Alexander Central with second-place finishes in baseball and softball. Hickory finished in third place with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer and a second-place finish in men’s golf. Conference Standings: Watauga 206, Alexander Central 198.5, Hickory 197.5, South Caldwell 184.5, St. Stephens 182, Freedom 176.5, McDowell 158.5, West Caldwell 103.5.

Patriot Athletic 3-A/4-A: Terry Sanford was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, women’s soccer and men’s tennis along with a third-place finish in men’s golf. In second place was Cape Fear with a softball championship and second-place finishes in men’s tennis and men’s golf. Pine Forest was in third place with a men’s golf championship and second-place finishes in women’s track and baseball. Conference Standings: Terry Sanford 137, Cape Fear 129.5, Pine Forest 122, South View 110, Gray’s Creek 107, Overhills 101, E.E. Smith 54, Westover 44, Douglas Byrd 32.5.

Class 4-A Conference Results

Cap 7 4-A: Leesville Road was the frontrunner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and women’s track along with a tied first-place finish in softball. In second place was Cardinal Gibbons with championships in men’s and women’s lacrosse and baseball. Millbrook came in third place with second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track and a third-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Leesville Road 115, Cardinal Gibbons 112.5, Millbrook 97, Broughton 93, Enloe 82.5, Sanderson 76.5, Southeast Raleigh 32.5.

Central Piedmont 4-A: Ronald Reagan was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in men’s golf, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s track and baseball. West Forsyth was in second place with men’s and women’s track championships and second-place finishes in women’s lacrosse and softball. RJ Reynolds came in third place with championships in men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Ronald Reagan 96.5, West Forsyth 93, R.J. Reynolds 79, Davie County 67.5, East Forsyth 67, Glenn 37.

I-Meck 4-A: After the spring sports season, Hough was in first place thanks to a championship in men’s golf along with tied first-place finishes in baseball, men’s tennis and women’s soccer. Lake Norman came in second place with tied first-place finishes in softball, baseball, men’s tennis and women’s soccer. Mooresville was in third place with a men’s track championship and a tied first-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Hough 130, Lake Norman 107, Mooresville 106, Mallard Creek 102.5, North Mecklenburg 77, Hopewell 65, Vance 47, West Charlotte 20.5.

Metro 4-A: Northwest Guilford was the conference leader after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, women’s track and men’s lacrosse. In second place was Page with championships in men’s track and men’s tennis. Grimsley came in third place with second-place finishes in women’s track, men’s tennis and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Northwest Guilford 86, Page 83, Grimsley 57.5, Ragsdale 52, High Point Central 37.5.

Northern Athletic 4-A: Heritage came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and softball along with second-place finishes in men’s golf and women’s track and a tied second-place finish in baseball. In second place was Wake Forest with a baseball championship, a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis and a second-place finish in men’s track. Wakefield was in third place with a men’s tennis championship and a tied second-place finish in baseball. Conference Standings: Heritage 99, Wake Forest 94, Wakefield 85, Corinth Holders 73, Rolesville 64, Knightdale 34.

Sandhills Athletic 4-A: Pinecrest was the frontrunner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, women’s track and golf. Jack Britt came in second place with a men’s track championship and a second-place finish in baseball. Richmond County was in third place with a softball championship and a third-place finish in baseball. Conference Standings: Pinecrest 149.5, Jack Britt 134, Richmond County 99, Scotland County 88.5, Lumberton 83, Hoke County 82.5, Purnell Swett 56.5, Seventy-First 40.

SoMeck 7 4-A: Ardrey Kell was in first place after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s golf and men’s track. Providence came in second place thanks to championships in baseball, softball, women’s soccer and women’s track. South Mecklenburg finished in third place. Conference Standings: Ardrey Kell 116, Providence 115.5, South Mecklenburg 91.5, Olympic 77.5, Berry Academy 41.5, West Mecklenburg 41, Harding University 34.

South Wake Athletic 4-A: With championships in women’s lacrosse and women’s track along with a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis, Apex came in first place. In second place was Holly Springs with a baseball championship and second-place finishes in men’s golf and women’s track. Apex Friendship was in third place with a men’s golf championship. Conference Standings: Apex 99.5, Holly Springs 93, Apex Friendship 92, Middle Creek 85.5, Fuquay-Varina 57, Garner 55.

Southwestern 4-A: Myers Park swept the competition thanks to championships in baseball, women’s soccer, men’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s track along with a second-place finish in men’s track. Hickory Ridge came in second place with a baseball championship and second-place finishes in women’s soccer and men’s tennis. In third place was Butler with a men’s track championship and a second-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Myers Park 137.5, Hickory Ridge 115.5, Butler 103, Porter Ridge 100, Independence 78, East Mecklenburg 68, Rocky River 42, Garinger 15.

Triangle 6 4-A: Jumping ahead of the competition, Green Hope was in first place after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer, men’s lacrosse and men’s golf. Panther Creek was in second place with championships in women’s lacrosse and women’s track. In third place was Cary with championships in softball and men’s track. Conference Standings: Green Hope 124, Panther Creek 95, Cary 68.5, Jordan 65.5, Athens Drive 62.5, Riverside-Durham 44.5.