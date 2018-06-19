NCHSAA Final Wells Fargo State Cup Standings for 2017-18

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association in conjunction with Wells Fargo released the final standings in the 39thannual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2017-18 academic year. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

After the spring sports season, Green Hope remained on top after their incredible performance across all three seasons in the 4A division. Weddington took the title from Marvin Ridge for the 3A class. In the 2A division, Lake Norman Charter surpasses Carrboro for the final state cup standings. Lincoln Charter beat out Franklin Academy and Mount Airy for first place in the 1A ranks.

4A: GREEN HOPE WINS NINTH STRAIGHT STATE CUP

Green Hope came out with the top spot in the 4A ranks, earning the school’s ninth straight 4A Wells Fargo State Cup. The Falcons had an 85-point lead ahead of Cardinal Gibbons at year end. Green Hope took home a State Championships for men’s outdoor track and a tied fifth-place finish in women’s soccer during the spring season to seal victory.

Green Hope dominated the fall championships, winning volleyball, women’s tennis, and men’s cross country. The Falcons also finished second in women’s cross country and reached the round of eight in football. During the winter season, the Falcons stretched their lead on Cardinal Gibbons with a pair of state championships, one in men’s indoor track and the other in men’s swimming.

3A: WEDDINGTON GRABS SECOND TITLE IN THREE YEARS

The 3A race was won by Weddington who held a lead of 32.5 points over Marvin Ridge at year end. The cup is the Warriors’ third Wells Fargo State Cup win, and second in the last three years. During the spring season, the Warriors took home state championships in men’s outdoor track and men’s lacrosse along with a second-place finish in women’s lacrosse to cement their position.

Weddington had a good fall season, sitting in second in 3A after the first season. The Warriors posted a second-place finish in men’s cross country, third in women’s cross country and reached the round of eight in football and women’s tennis. Weddington grabbed points in four of the possible seven events in the winter, taking the men’s indoor track championship and second place on the women’s side. The Warriors also posted a fourth-place finish in women’s swimming.

2A: LAKE NORMAN CHARTER CRUISES TO FIRST 2A CUP TITLE

Lake Norman Charter beat out Carrboro and Croatan for the top spot in the 2A division with a 72.5-point margin ahead of Carrboro. The win snapped a six-year streak of Wells Fargo Cups for Carrboro. The Knights secured a women’s track championship and second-place finishes in women’s soccer and men’s golf after the spring sports season as they wrapped up the school’s second Wells Fargo State Cup and first in the 2A ranks.

In the fall the Knights grabbed a championship in women’s cross country, a third-place finish in men’s cross country and made the regional finals in dual team tennis. In the winter swimming kept Lake Norman Charter on pace with Croatan as the Knights earned the top 2A spot on the women’s side and the second highest finish among the 2A group on the men’s side.

1A: LINCOLN CHARTER ROLLS TO FIRST CUP TITLE

Lincoln Charter won the race for first place in the 1A division with a comfortable lead of 50 points in front of second-place Franklin Academy. The win was the Eagles first Wells Fargo State Cup victory. After the spring sports season, the Eagles secured second-place finishes in men’s golf and men’s tennis along with tied third-place finishes in women’s soccer and baseball as the sealed the Cup title.

During the fall season, the Eagles got a pair of second-place finishes in men’s and women’s cross country championships to bolster their total. The winter season was kind to the Eagles as well, earning second in men’s swimming and fourth on the women’s side. The men’s basketball team grabbed regional finals points.

ABOUT THE WELLS FARGO CUP

Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification. If fewer than eight schools from a classification compete in a sport, only those schools that are represented are eligible to receive the Cup points.

Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth. In the event of a tie, the schools receive an equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.

Wells Fargo Cup standings are announced three times each school year: once after the fall and the winter sports and concluding with the overall winner after the spring sports season ends.

1A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings

1 – Lincoln Charter – 502.5

2 – Franklin Academy – 452.5

3 – Mount Airy – 445

4 – Raleigh Charter – 425

5 – Community School of Davidson – 392.5

T6 – Murphy – 385

T6 – Pine Lake Preparatory – 385

8 – Polk County – 360

9 – Bishop McGuinness – 320

10 – East Surry – 287.5

11 – Research Triangle – 262.5

12 – John A. Holmes – 257.5

13 – East Carteret – 232.5

T14 – Pamlico County – 227.5

T14 – Robbinsville – 227.5

2A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings

1 – Lake Norman Charter – 515

2 – Carrboro – 442.5

3 – Croatan – 427.5

4 – North Lincoln – 387.5

5 – First Flight – 377.5

6 – Salisbury – 342.5

7 – Ledford Senior – 307.5

8 – North Davidson – 297.5

9 – North Carolina School of Science and Math – 265

10 – Clinton – 252.5

11 – Durham School of the Arts – 250

12 – South Granville – 232.5

13 – Hendersonville – 227.5

14 – Kinston – 220

15 – Franklin – 217.5

3A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings

1 – Weddington – 575

2 – Marvin Ridge – 542.5

3 – Chapel Hill – 492.5

4 – Mount Tabor – 435

5 – Charlotte Catholic – 400

6 – Northern Guilford – 365

7 – Cox Mill – 355

8 – East Chapel Hill – 345

9 – New Hanover – 335

10 – Cuthbertson – 310

T11 – Parkland – 280

T11 – T.C. Roberson – 280

13 – A.C. Reynolds – 272.5

14 – Clayton – 255

15 – Jacksonville – 242.5

4A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings

1 – Green Hope – 570

2 – Cardinal Gibbons – 485

3 – Myers Park – 475.5

4 – West Forsyth – 393.5

5 – Southeast Raleigh – 330

6 – Apex – 322.5

T7 – Hough – 320

T7 – Leesville Road – 320

9 – Ardrey Kell – 317.5

10 – Broughton – 297.5

11 – Cary – 295

12 – Ronald Reagan – 287.5

13 – Providence – 277.5

T14 – Garner – 272.5

T14 – Hoggard – 272.5