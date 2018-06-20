Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(6/20/18) with Tuesday Finals:All-Stars Report show South Atlantic League draws 7,474 fans/Carolina League draws 3,268 fans

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Wednesday with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tuesday Final:Southern Division 9, Northern Division 5….SAL All-Star Game at First National Bank Field

Tonight:OFF for SAL All-Star Break

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Forest City Owls at HiToms 7pm

Tuesday Final:Thomasville Hi-Toms 7, Martinsville 4

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight/Wednesday:Kernersville Bulldogs(15-4) OFF

Monday Final:Kernersville Bulldogs 9, Piedmont All-Stars 1

American Legion:

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(3-6) at Davidson County 7pm

Tuesday:Greensboro Red Wings OFF

*****College Baseball World Series at Omaha, Nebraska*****

North Carolina(44-18) vs.Oregon State(50-11-1) 7pm

Tuesday Final:Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2www.goheels.com…

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals(0-1) at Elizabethton 7pm

Tuesday Final:Elizabethton 6, Burlington Royals 1

Carolina League:

Tuesday Final:Carolina League All-Star Game—-South Division 7, North Division 6

Winston-Salem Dash(41-29) OFF(All-Star Break)

Dash home on Thursday vs. Down East Wood Ducks(35-35) at BB&T Field 7pm

+++++Carolina League All-Star Game vs. South Atlantic League All-Star Game:

Carolina League drew 3,268 fans to their game, in Zebulon, N.C.

South Atlantic League drews 7,474 fans to their game in Greensboro, N.C.+++++

++++++++++Time of Games/TOG….Carolina League-2:57….SAL-2:52