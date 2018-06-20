Region 1 vs Region 6 in the Powerade State Games High School Softball Gold Medal Game at UNCG Tonight!

Region 1 vs Region 6 in the Gold Medal Game Tonight at UNCG

Region 4 vs Region 7 in the Bronze Medal Game

WHAT:Powerade State Games High School Softball Tournament

WHO:Region 1 includes high schools from the following counties: Pitt, Beaufort, Hyde, Dare, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Bertie, Hertford, Gates, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck.

Region 6 includes high schools from the following counties: Mecklenburg, Union, Anson, Stanly, Cabarrus, Rowan, Lincoln, Gaston and Cleveland.

Region 4 includes high schools from the following counties: Columbus, Bladen, Robeson, Cumberland, Harnett, Lee, Moore, Hoke, Richmond, Scotland and Montgomery.

Region 7 includes high schools from the following counties: Avery, Burke, Catawba, Iredell, Davie, Alexander, Caldwell, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, Surry, Alleghany and Ashe.

WHEN: Gold Medal Game, 7:30pm Tonight, Wednesday, June 20

Bronze Medal Game, 5:15pm Tonight, Wednesday, June 20

WHERE:UNC Greensboro’s Softball Stadium