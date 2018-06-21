After Two Games in the Gulf Coast League, Brock Deatherage(Western Alamance HS/N.C. State) has been called up to the West Michigan Whitecaps in the Midwest League

There is his name from the West Michigan Whitecaps roster, the Class A team for the Detroit Tigers in the Midwest League, and Brock Deatherage, from Western Alamance High School and N.C. State University, has had a very busy week…..

*****Brock Deatherage OF L L 6′ 1″ 175*****

Brock Deatherage began the week in the Gulf Coast Baseball League, with the Gulf Coast League Tigers West, where he hit Three Home Runs in his first game with the Tigers on Monday, and then proceeded to hit a Grand Slam Home Run for the GCL Tigers West on Tuesday and then on Wednesday, Brock got called up to the Detroit Tigers Class A team, in the Midwest League, the West Michigan Whitecaps…

Deatherage went from the Gulf Coast League, after just two games/days and he skipped the New York-Penn League altogether, and now he is on the roster for the Class A Whitecaps, in the Midwest League, all in the span of Three Days….

(In two games with the GCL West Tigers, Brock had 4 HR’s/7 RBI and was batting, .556.)

The kid from our ‘neck of the woods’ is doing all right…..That is quite a JUMP and quite a start to his professional baseball career, for the young man we like to call, Brock Lesnar Deatherage……

Good job Brock and congrats to his family with dad David having a great Father’s Day Week and brother Blake, ready to take that same step Brock took, sometime in the future…..