Chad Stephens RB/LB from Southeast Guilford HS has committed to play College Football at East Carolina University

Chad Stephens, from Southeast Guilford HS, has cast his college lot with East Carolina University….Stephens will probably be a linebacker in college, when he teams up with the East Carolina Pirates….

Stephens went about thanking a lot of people on his Twitter post and those included in his commitment statement are Coach Phillip Strouth, Coach Lassiter, Coach Mac, his dad and Coach Tinsley….(Also on the ‘I want to thank-you list’, are family, friends, teammates and his little brother.)

Chad Stephens closed his commitment call, with these words, with all of that being said, “I am committing to East Carolina University”….

Check out the full word on Chad Stephens to East Carolina from Twitter, when you CLICK HERE.