High School Football 7 on 7 action with Grimsley at Northeast Guilford today and looking ahead to Dudley and Guilford College 7 on 7’s for Saturday

CLICK HERE for Michael Wyman going long for the TD in Dudley 7 on 7 vs. Eastern Guilford HS/Eastern Alamance HS….from Wednesday…

**********High School Football 7 on 7 Passing Games/Tournaments…..**********

Today/Thursday:

Grimsley at Northeast Guilford 9:30-11:30am

*****Northeast Guilford will be at the Dudley 7 on 7 on Saturday…Thomasville at Northeast Guilford on July 11 from 9-11am…..*****

Game Schedule for the Dudley Football 7 on 7 coming up Saturday June 23 at Dudley High School

POOL A: DUDLEY, NW GUILFORD, ATKINS, POOL B: HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CARVER, WINSTON SALEM PREP, HP CENTRAL REAGAN, WESTERN ALAMANCE, SOUTHEAST WESTERN GUILFORD POOL A (GAME FIELD) POOL B (PRACTICE FIELD) 10:00: (GM1) PREP VS HPC (GM1) CARVER VS WESTERN ALAMANCE 10:00: (GM1) DUDLEY VS NW GUILFORD (GM1) WG VS SE GUILFORD 10:30: (GM2) DUDLEY VS ATKINS (GM2) REAGAN VS HP CHRISTIAN 10:30: (GM2) NORTHEAST VS PREP (GM2) WESTERN ALAMANCE VS CARVER 11:00: (GM3) ATKINS VS NORTHEAST (GM3) REAGAN VS SE GUILFORD 11:00: (GM3) HPC VS NW GUILFORD (GM3) WESTERN ALAMANCE VS HP CHRISTIAN 11:30: (GM4) DUDLEY VS NORTHEAST (GM4) WG VS WESTERN ALAMANCE 11:30: (GM4) NW GUILFORD PREP (GM 4) SE GUILFORD VS HP CHRISTIAN (PRACTICE FIELD) (GAME FIELD) 12:00: (GM5) DUDLEY VS PREP (GM5) REAGAN VS CARVER 12:00: (GM5) HPC VS ATKINS (GM5) WG VS HP CHRISTIAN 12:30: (GM6) NW GUILFORD VS ATKINS (GM6) SE GUILFORD VS WESTERN GUILFORD 12:30: (GM6) HPC VS NORTHEAST (GM6) HP CHRISTIAN VS CARVER LUNCH 1:00 TO 1:45 2:00: (GM7) DUDLEY VS HPC (GM7) WG VS REAGAN 2:00: (GM7) NW GUILFORD VS NORTHEAST (GM7) SE GUILFORD VS CARVER 2:30: (GM8) ATKINS VS PREP (GM8) WESTERN ALAMANCE VS REAGAN

*******THE TOP TWO TEAM IN EACH POOL WILL PLAY FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Guilford College Football

7 on 7 Passing League Schedule

Saturday June 23, 2018

Cardinal Division White Division 1 – E. Forsyth HS 1 – Carrboro HS 2 – Parkland HS 2 – Elkin HS 3 – Southern Guilford HS 3 – Mt Tabor HS 4 – South Rowan HS 4 – Northern Guilford HS 10:00 AM: 10:35 AM: Field #1 – Cardinal 1 V 3 Field #1 – Cardinal 1 V 2 Field #2 – Cardinal 2 V 4 Field #2 – Cardinal 3 V 4 Field #3 – White 1 V 3 Field #3 – White 1 V 2 Field #4 – White 2 V 4 Field #4 – White 3 V 4 11:20 AM: 12:15 PM: Playoff Round #1 (All Teams) Field #1 – White 1 V 4 (GM1) Field #1 – Cardinal #1 Vs White #4 (Seed) Field #2 – White 2 V 3 (GM2) Field #2 – White #1 Vs Cardinal #4 (Seed) Field #3 – Cardinal 1 V 4 Field #4 – Cardinal 2 V 3 12:50 PM: Playoff Round #1 (GM3) Field #1 – White #2 Vs Cardinal #3 (Seed) (GM4) Field #2 – Cardinal #2 Vs White #3 (Seed) 1:30 PM: Playoff Round #2 (Semi Finals) (GM5) Field #1 – Winner GM2 Vs Winner GM4 (GM6) Field #2 – Winner GM1 Vs Winner GM3 2:15 PM: Championship Field #1 – Winner GM5 Vs Winner GM6 Field #1 = Stadium Scoreboard Field #2 = Stadium Entrance Field #3 = Old Football Grass Field (Softball) Field #4 = Old Football Grass Field (Lot)

All Playoff games will be played in stadium.

