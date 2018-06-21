Northern Guilford High School Summer Softball Camp July 9-12
Northern Softball will be hosting our 6th annual Softball summer camp. Our coaching staff, current and former players will dedicate their time to enrich your child’s softball development.
All activities are designed and implemented to ensure learning and growth. Sessions will be organized to develop skill and game knowledge.
The attached flyer has all the info. We have made a few changes, here is the basics:
Monday-Thursday 8:30am-11:30pm (July 9th-12th)
Age 7 to rising 8th graders (Age 7 by January 1st, 2018)
Cost $90.00 Includes Instruction, Camp T-shirt, Water/Snack
What to Bring – Bat/Glove/ Tennis Shoes/Helmet*/Cleats*/Sliding Shorts*/knee pads*(*Optional)
All activities will take place at the Northern High school softball field (Auxiliary Gym for bad weather)
You can register and pay at GoFan.co, https://gofan.co/app/events/27807 . Please register by July 5th to guarantee correct shirt size. Walk ups are welcome. Please pass this on to anyone else you know that might be interested.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at dorrelr@gcsnc.com or 336-392-0220.
