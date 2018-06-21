Northern Guilford High School Summer Softball Camp July 9-12

Northern Softball will be hosting our 6th annual Softball summer camp. Our coaching staff, current and former players will dedicate their time to enrich your child’s softball development.

All activities are designed and implemented to ensure learning and growth. Sessions will be organized to develop skill and game knowledge.

The attached flyer has all the info. We have made a few changes, here is the basics:

Monday-Thursday 8:30am-11:30pm (July 9th-12th)

Age 7 to rising 8th graders (Age 7 by January 1st, 2018)

Cost $90.00 Includes Instruction, Camp T-shirt, Water/Snack

What to Bring – Bat/Glove/ Tennis Shoes/Helmet*/Cleats*/Sliding Shorts*/knee pads*(*Optional)

All activities will take place at the Northern High school softball field (Auxiliary Gym for bad weather)

You can register and pay at GoFan.co, https://gofan.co/app/events/27807 . Please register by July 5th to guarantee correct shirt size. Walk ups are welcome. Please pass this on to anyone else you know that might be interested.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at dorrelr@gcsnc.com or 336-392-0220.

Medical Treatment Form

Person to notify in case of emergency:

__________________________________

Relationship:

__________________________________

Phone:

__________________________________

Insurance Company Name:

__________________________________

Insurance Policy Number:

__________________________________

Special Needs or Allergies:

__________________________________

The undersigned hereby acknowledges the

participation in this clinic and related

activities constitutes an inherent risk of

injury, and the undersigned on behalf of

the applicant, hereby assumes all such risk

and does hereby release and forever

discharge the clinic and all staff and agents

thereof from any and all liability of

whatever kind of nature arising from and

by reason of any kind and all known and

unknown damage to property, and the

consequences resulting from participating

in this clinic, including and defect in

equipment or in premises.

I authorize the Northern Softball Clinic to

request medical treatment as necessary to

ensure the wellbeing of the applicant.

__________________________________

Parent/Guardian Signature

Date: ________________________

Sign-up Form

Please complete this form and return

with payment by mail by July 5th to

guarantee shirt. You can also email

info to dorrelr@gcsnc.com. Walkups

are welcome.

Name

________________________________

Age*______ Grade ___________

Parent/Guardian

________________________________

Phone (Home)

________________________________

Cell_____________________________

Email

________________________________

Skill Level (circle one)

Beginner Intermediate Advanced

1st Position (Circle one)

Infield Outfield Pitcher Catcher

2nd Position (Circle one)

Infield Outfield Pitcher Catcher

T-shirt Size (circle one)

Youth- S M L XL Adult– S M L XL

*Age 7 by January 1st, 2018

Please mail this form with a check to

the address below. Checks should be

made payable to NGHS BOOSTERS.

Russ Dorrell, Head Softball Coach

Northern Guilford High School

7101 Spencer-Dixon Road

Greensboro, NC 27455-8222

“The following materials/statements/ programs are not endorsed

by GCS nor do they represent the district’s position or policy.”

Detach and return by July 5th. Walkups welcome.