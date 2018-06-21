Powerade State Games High School Basketball Tournament Begins Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center:GDS Boys Defending State Champs

*****High School Basketball Tournament Begins Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center*****

WHAT: Powerade State Games High School Basketball Tournament

WHO: Boys Teams: 71st, Atkins, Dudley, Garner, Greensboro Day, High Point Central, Lee County, McMichael, Millbrook, Morehead, Northern Durham, Northwest Guilford, Panther Creek, Purnell Swett, Richmond Senior, Southeast Guilford, Wakefield, Westchester Country Day

Girls Teams: 71st, Atkins, Charlotte Catholic, Dudley, Durham Jordan, Greensboro Day, Heritage, Pamlico County, Wakefield, Walkertown

WHEN: Friday, June 22 – Sunday, June 24

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

CONTACT: Contact Chip Hofler at 919-361-1133 ext 233 or at chip@ncsports.org for credentials and additional information.

The Powerade State Games High School Basketball Tournament tips off this Friday at noon at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Twenty boys teams and ten girls teams will take the court to see who can take home the Gold this year. The Greensboro Day boys look to defend their 2017 gold medal this year. We will have a new girls gold medal team, since Wesleyan (2017 gold medal winner) is not competing.

Also, being held at the Special Events Center is the Powerade State Games Youth Basketball Tournament. Over forty teams will be taking the court on Saturday and Sunday in the same room as the High School teams. Eight courts will be down in the Special Events Center all weekend to facilitate over seventy total teams.

Taekwondo and Wrestling competitions will be held on Saturday in the West Wing of the Special Events Center. Over 200 Taekwondo competitors and 250 wrestlers will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals on Saturday.

Powerade State Games High School Basketball schedule and results can be viewed here- https://events.teamsnap.com/events/2361/results/division

Powerade State Games Youth Basketball schedule and results can be viewed here- https://events.teamsnap.com/events/2362/results/division

ABOUT THE POWERADE STATE GAMES OF NORTH CAROLINA

The Powerade State Games are one of the oldest, largest and most successful State Games programs in the United States. There are currently 30+ State Games programs in the United States. The State Games are open to all ages and all skill levels. The average age of the Powerade State Games participants is 16 years old. The State Games are funded by corporate sponsorships, contributions and event revenues.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA AMATEUR SPORTS (NCAS)

North Carolina Amateur Sports is a 501c(3) nonprofit charitable organization that annually organizes the State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to promoting health and wellness for all ages and skill levels through organizing best-in-class sporting events that enrich the quality of life and enhance the economic well being of North Carolina communities. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.