2018 Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer Schedule Released

2018 Pride Women’s Soccer Schedule Released

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Women’s Soccer Coach Gus Mota announced the 2018 Pride women’s soccer schedule Friday.

“I’m extremely excited about the difficulty of the non-conference schedule this year,” Mota said. “It will be our most challenging non-conference schedule thus far for this group of returners. Our main reason for scheduling this hard this year is that we feel have a strong returning core and a great group of freshman coming in to help us this year.

“It’s going to be exciting and we’re looking forward to it!”

The 2018 slate features 11 common opponents from last season, while welcoming eight new teams to the schedule.

Following a one-year absence off the schedule, the Pride women will get their 2018 season underway on Aug. 31 when they host their crosstown rivals from Guilford College.

Greensboro will then turn around the next day to take on another new opponent in Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. before returning home to host three straight matches.

The three-match home stand will get underway on Sept. 5 with the Wasps of Emory & Henry College.

Three days later, the Knights of Southern Virginia University will make the trip to Pride field before Greensboro welcomes NCAA Division II member Shaw University on Sept. 12.

Following their home stand, the Pride will travel to LaGrange College, Wesleyan College and Marymount University for three non-conference matches before returning home once again for a home game on Sept. 21 against Bob Jones University.

Greensboro will then travel to Averett University (Sept. 22) and Piedmont International University (Sept. 26) for their final two non-conference tune-ups before hosting William Peace University to open USA South play on Sept. 29.

Over the course of the final seven matches of the season, the Pride will host conference members Pfeiffer University, Salem College and Averett University, while making trips to Methodist University, N.C. Wesleyan College and Meredith College.

In addition to their conference matches of that span, Greensboro will also host Agnes Scott in a non-conference tilt for senior day on Oct. 14.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.