6TH Annual Ragsdale Tiger Baskeball Jamboree coming up Monday June 25 and Tuesday June 26, at Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown

**********6TH Annual Ragsdale Tiger Jamboree**********

RAGSDALE BASKETBALL

RAGSDALE TIGERS JAMBOREE: MONDAY, JUNE 25TH

COURT 1 (NEW GYM) COURT 2 (OLD GYM) 9AM RANDLEMAN VS THOMASVILLE 10AM SW GUILFORD 1 VS NORTH DAVIDSON 11AM SOUTH STOKES VS PERSON SWG #2 VS HILLSIDE 12PM H.P. ANDREWS VS THOMASVILLE RAGSDALE VS RANDLEMAN 1PM APEX FRIENDSHIP VS NORTH DAVIDSON SWG 1 VS THOMASVILLE 2PM ASHEBORO VS SWG #2 PERSON VS DUDLEY 3PM RANDLEMAN VS APEX FRIENDSHIP HILLSIDE VS SOUTH STOKES 4PM RAGSDALE VS ANDREWS DUDLEY VS NORTH DAVIDSON 5PM NW GUILFORD VS SWG 1 ASHEBORO VS PERSON 6PM ANDREWS VS HILLSIDE SWG #2 VS SOUTH STOKES 7PM NW GUILFORD VS DUDLEY APEX FRIENDSHIP VS ASHEBORO

*TEAM LISTED FIRST IS THE “HOME” TEAM AND SHOULD WEAR WHITE/LIGHT COLORED JERSEYS.*

*PLEASE BE AT YOUR GAME ½ HOUR BEFORE START TIME*

RAGSDALE TIGERS JAMBOREE: TUESDAY, JUNE 26TH

COURT 1 (NEW GYM) COURT 2 (OLD GYM) 9AM RAGSDALE VS SOUTHERN 10AM ANDREWS VS PERSON FRIENDSHIP VS SE GUILFORD 11AM SWG 1 VS SCOTLAND CO. PAGE VS RICHMOND SR. 12PM SWG 2 VS PERSON SOUTH STOKES VS SOUT 1PM SW RANDOLPH VS FRIENDSHIP SWG 1 VS PAGE 2PM NORTH DAVIDSON VS SE GUILFORD RICHMOND SR. VS ANDREWS 3PM RAGSDALE VS SCOTLAND CO. FRIENDSHIP VS SWG 2 4PM NORTHERN GUILFORD VS SOUTH STOKES PERSON VS SW RANDOLPH 5PM NORTHERN DAVIDSON VS PAGE SE GUILFORD VS ANDREWS 6PM RICHMOND SR. VS SWG 1 SOUTH STOKES VS SCOTLAND CO. 7PM RAGSDALE VS NORTHERN DAVIDSON NORTHERN GUILFORD VS SWG 2

***** Prices for the jamboree will be $5 for Adult and $2 for students over 8 years old.*****