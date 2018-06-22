Elon Men’s Basketball Welcomes Hannah, Pack and Wooten to Campus for 2018-19

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball coach Matt Matheny officially announced the addition of three newcomers to the Phoenix program for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Chuck Hannah (Boston, Mass.), Andy Pack (Summerfield, N.C.), and Kris Wooten (Kinston, N.C.) will all don the maroon and gold next season.

“We’re very excited about this year’s freshman class,” said Matheny. “All three of these guys are winners and have really worked hard through their high school careers to not only improve their individual games, but to elevate the programs that they respectively played in.”

Chuck Hannah • 6-6 • Forward • Boston, Mass. • Northfield Mount Hermon

Hannah arrives as a 6-6, 230-pound forward from Boston and played at Northfield Mount Hermon High School under head coach John Carroll. The 2018 McDonald’s All-American nominee and team captain guided his team to back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2017 and 2018 National Championships. Hannah also led Northfield Mount Hermon to NEPSAC AAA State Championships in 2016 and 2018. He was also a 2018 Esmark All-American, which recognizes outstanding athletic, educational and community service achievements by high school student-athletes across the United States in 16 major sports programs. He helped his class set the all-time career wins record of 113 victories during his four-year career at Northfield Mount Hermon. Hannah played AAU basketball with the New England Playaz and was a team captain.

Quoting Coach Matheny: “Chuck Hannah is the prototypical Elon guy. He spent four years at Northfield Mount Hermon under the tutelage of John Carroll and he raved about Chuck as a player and also about the type of person that he is. We are excited about him as a player, and we’re also excited about his abilities as a leader. He’s a confident, well-groomed, and a tough competitor.”

Andy Pack • 6-4 • Guard • Summerfield, N.C. • Northern Guilford

Pack joins the program as a 6-4, 200-pound guard from nearby Summerfield, N.C. and played high school basketball at Northern Guilford under head coach Bill Chambers. He finished his four-year career as the program’s all-time leading scorer, a two-time Conference Player of the Year, three-time All-District selection, and a four-time member of the Academic All-Conference team. Pack put together his best season as a senior, averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds during the 2017-18 season. During his four-year career, Pack guided the Nighthawks to two conference championships and an appearance in the final four of the state playoffs as a junior in 2016-17. The McDonald’s All-American nominee was also selected to the North Carolina/South Carolina All-Star game, as well as the East/West All-Star game. Pack also collected conference tournament Most Valuable Player honors and was named to the Haeco Invitational All-Tournament team during his career.

He played AAU basketball for the NC Spartans under head coach John Thompson.

Quoting Coach Matheny: “We’ve enjoyed watching Andy grow from a player in our summer camps to making a major impact on Northern Guilford basketball. Andy is a very talented multidimensional scorer and he has the intangibles that we value here at Elon. We have been thrilled to watch his progression throughout his high school career.”

Kris Wooten • 6-3 • Guard • Kinston, N.C. • Arendell Parrott Academy

Wooten arrives on campus as a 6-3, 190-pound guard from nearby Kinston, N.C. and played three years of high school ball at Arendell Parrott Academy under head coach Dory Hines. He played at Kinston High School his freshman season before joining Arendell Parrott Academy. Over the last three seasons, Wooten was a three-time CRC All-Conference selection and an NCISSA All-Star. The 1,000-point scorer was also named Most Valuable Player in all three seasons. During his years with Parrott Academy, Wooten averaged 17.7 points per game. He had the best season of his career as a senior in 2017-18 as he averaged 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal per contest. During his freshman season at Kinston High School, he helped lead the Vikings to a NCHSSA State title during the 2014-15 season.

He played AAU basketball for Stackhouse Elite under the direction of head coach Tobias Howard. Wooten competed with Stackhouse Elite at the Adidas Gaunlet Circuit and was also awarded the “Best Offensive Player” honor.

Quoting Coach Matheny: “Kris Wooten established himself as a winner early in his career by winning a state championship for Kinston High School. Then he tackled the responsibility of elevating Arendell Parrott Academy and taking them to the playoffs for the first time in many years. Kris is known as an explosive shooter, but he is a lot more than that.”

Elon’s three incoming student-athletes join an experienced squad heading into the 2018-19 season. The Phoenix returns three starters from the 2017-18 campaign, including Second Team All-CAA honoree Tyler Seibring, as well as fellow rising seniors Dainan Swoope, Steven Santa Ana, Sheldon Eberhardt and Karolis Kundrotas.