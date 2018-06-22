Guilford College Men’s Golf Head Coach Justin Tereshko Resigns

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s interim Director of Athletics Craig Eilbacher announced the resignation of Justin Tereshko as the Quakers’ head men’s golf coach, effective July 2. Tereshko, who served four successful seasons at Guilford, is getting married at the end of the month and relocating to Kentucky.

Tereshko, who joined the Quakers’ staff in September 2014, recently concluded a record-setting campaign capped by a fifth-place finish in the 2018 NCAA Division III Championships. Guilford made three Division III Tournament appearances and won three Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) crowns in Tereshko’s tenure. The Quakers placed second in the 2017 championships and eighth in 2015.

This spring Tereshko became the school’s first coach since 2013 to win the ODAC’s Jack Jensen Coach of the Year Award. He guided Guilford to five event victories in 2017-18, including its league-record 17th ODAC Tournament and the prestigious West Cup in California. The Quakers ranked among the top-20 Division III teams all season in both the Golfstat.com and Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches’ rankings, including two stints in the top-five. Guilford was seventh in the final regular-season coaches’ poll and rated sixth in the final Golfstat.com rankings. The Quakers used 10 different golfers in 11 events who combined for five first-place finishes and 17 top-five results.

Guilford garnered six PING All-America and five All-South commendations from the Golf Coaches’ Association of America on Tereshko’s watch, three in 2017-18. In addition, the Quakers had three Srxion/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar recipients in the past four years. With a school-record five students recognized in 2018, Tereshko tutored 10 different Quakers to 14 All-ODAC commendations, including 2015 Golfer of the Year Drew Thompson ‘15.

A 2012 Transylvania University graduate, Tereshko remains a competitive golfer and reached the Round of 32 at the 2014 United States Amateur Championship. The Madison, Indiana, native placed second at the 2016 North Carolina Amateur Championship and was selected for North Carolina’s 2016 United States Golf Association Men’s State Team. He won the 2017 North Carolina Amateur, reached the match-play round of the 2017 U.S. Amateur, and was exempted into the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur where he also reached match play.

A search for Tereshko’s successor will take place this summer. Guilford is slated to return nine students from the 2017-18 team in the upcoming season.