High Point Baseball Announces Final Three Names

***Dragon Claws, Rockers Or Splinters To Take The Field In 2019***

High Point, NC – During the first two elimination weeks over 4,500 voters from across North Carolina weighed in on their favorite names for the new High Point Baseball team, which is slated to join the Atlantic League for the 2019 season. The Chairmen, Pioneers, RockerSox and Tri-Stars were eliminated in the second round after the Hush Puppies, Iron Dragons, and Iron Eagles were eliminated from future consideration in the first round.

Fan voting begins on June 22nd for the remaining Big & Final Three (3) Names at www.highpointbaseball.com. Each week all previous vote totals for each name are eliminated and fans will vote for their favorite remaining names starting at zero. The final team name and primary logo will be announced as part of the next BB&T Point Progress Party on Thursday, July 12th at 6:00PM.

“The High Point Dragon Claws, the High Point Rockers or the High Point Splinters are all winners”, said Ken Lehner, High Point President. “We will be thrilled with any of these names as they are all deserving in their own way. Ultimately it is up to the fans to decide and thus far these three names have been nip and tuck since the voting started so it is too close to call”.

The remaining Big & Final Three (3) Names in alphabetical order are as follows:

Dragon Claws

Rockers

Splinters

Fans are encouraged to visit www.highpointbaseball.com to vote for their favorite team name. There will only be one vote allowed per week per email address. One randomly selected lucky fan who votes for their favorite team name during each week of voting will also be eligible to win two tickets to Opening Day 2019 and two t-shirts bearing the final team name and logo. The individual winner who voted for a team name over the past week, regardless of whether or not it is among the remaining Big & Final Three (3) Names, is Becca T of Thomasville, NC.

The next BB&T Point Progress Party will be on Thursday, July 12th at 6:00PM at the construction site at the intersection of Church Avenue and North Elm Street in downtown High Point. This free community wide celebration will reveal the final name and primary logo. In addition, one lucky fan will be announced who submitted the ultimate team name. This grand prizewinner will win two season tickets to the Inaugural 2019 High Point Baseball Season along with a personalized home game jersey and an opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Other highlights include official limited edition team merchandise being available for purchase for the first time. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free yard sign featuring the new name and logo to proudly display either at home or work. Each BB&T Point Progress Party will have a theme, as well as, a tour to a specific spot on the construction site. This particular tour will lead fans to a future first row of seats next to the dugout where you can take as many photos as you would like. The additional dates for the BB&T Point Progress Parties are August 2nd, September 6th and October 4th. The themes and tour destinations for those BB&T Point Progress Parties will be announced closer to each party date.

About High Point Baseball, Inc

High Point Baseball will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. Look for exciting upcoming announcements regarding the name of the team and mascot. In addition, information on tickets and corporate partnerships will also be forthcoming.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 38 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 900 players and 50 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from the ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-

caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment.

For more information regarding the Atlantic League, please visit www.atlanticleague.com.