Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Friday(6/22/18) with Thursday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Thursday with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(35-35) at Hagerstown Suns(27-42) 7:05pm

Thursday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Hagerstown Suns 3

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight: Asheboro Copperheads at HiToms(11-8) 7pm at Finch Field in Thomasville…

Thursday Final:Thomasville Hi-Toms 11, Asheboro Copperheads 10

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Piedmont All-Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(16-4) 7pm at Glenn HS in Kernersville, N.C.

Thursday Final:Kernersville Bulldogs 12, Deep River MudDogs 2

American Legion:

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(4-6) OFF and Home vs. Kernersville on Saturday…..

Wednesday Final:Greensboro Red Wings 4, Davidson County 1

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Bluefield(2-1) at Burlington Royals(0-3) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Stadium

Thursday Final:Elizabethton 9, Burlington Royals 5

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash(42-29) vs. Down East Wood Ducks(35-36) at BB&T Field 7pm

Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 4, Down East Wood Ducks 2