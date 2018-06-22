Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Friday(6/22/18) with Thursday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Thursday with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(35-35) at Hagerstown Suns(27-42) 7:05pm
Thursday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Hagerstown Suns 3
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight: Asheboro Copperheads at HiToms(11-8) 7pm at Finch Field in Thomasville…
Thursday Final:Thomasville Hi-Toms 11, Asheboro Copperheads 10
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Piedmont All-Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(16-4) 7pm at Glenn HS in Kernersville, N.C.
Thursday Final:Kernersville Bulldogs 12, Deep River MudDogs 2
American Legion:
Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(4-6) OFF and Home vs. Kernersville on Saturday…..
Wednesday Final:Greensboro Red Wings 4, Davidson County 1
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Bluefield(2-1) at Burlington Royals(0-3) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Stadium
Thursday Final:Elizabethton 9, Burlington Royals 5
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash(42-29) vs. Down East Wood Ducks(35-36) at BB&T Field 7pm
Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 4, Down East Wood Ducks 2
