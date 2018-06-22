Phenom Hoops Summer Basketball Jam Session 3 coming to Ben L. Smith HS this Saturday June 23
from Jamie Shaw at the Phenom Hoops Report….
We are incredibly excited about the programs and the teams we have coming to Phenom’s Summer Jam Session 3. This Saturday (June 23) at Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro, NC there will be some high level talent in the gym with some great programs, some of which are coming off state titles.
Here some of the things that Jamie Shaw is saying to look for….
Winston-Salem Prep
United Faith Christian out of Charlotte
Caleb Mills
Jake Ledbetter and the Bishop McGuinness Villains……
CLICK HERE to read all on this event coming this Saturday, to Ben L. Smith High School and info coming in from Jamie Shaw, at the Phenom Hoops Report…..
Look out for Silas Mason, from Smith High School, since he should be there too…….
