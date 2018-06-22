Post 81 Eastern Randolph Lady Legion Softball for 2018
Post 81 Eastern Randolph Lady Legion Softball Remainder of Schedule for 2018…
June 26 West Randolph at Eastern Randolph Home 7pm
Jule 10 Davidson at Eastern Randolph Home 7pm
July 12 Eastern Randolph at Davidson 7pm
Earlier Games from this month:
June 12 Game One:Stanly County at Eastern Randolph(W)
Game Two:Stanly County at Eastern Randolph(W)
June 14 Game One:Eastern Randolph(W) at West Davidson
Game Two:Eastern Randolph(W) at West Davidson
June 19 Game One:Montgomery at Eastern Randolph(L)
Game Two:Montgomery at Eastern Randolph(W)
June 21 Eastern Randolph(W) at Stanly County
***Attention NC American Legion Lady Senior League Players*** Prospect Day is coming up very soon! E-mail legionladyfastpitch@gmail.com for registration form!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.