Post 81 Eastern Randolph Lady Legion Softball for 2018

Post 81 Eastern Randolph Lady Legion Softball Remainder of Schedule for 2018…

June 26 West Randolph at Eastern Randolph Home 7pm

Jule 10 Davidson at Eastern Randolph Home 7pm

July 12 Eastern Randolph at Davidson 7pm

Earlier Games from this month:

June 12 Game One:Stanly County at Eastern Randolph(W)

Game Two:Stanly County at Eastern Randolph(W)

June 14 Game One:Eastern Randolph(W) at West Davidson

Game Two:Eastern Randolph(W) at West Davidson

June 19 Game One:Montgomery at Eastern Randolph(L)

Game Two:Montgomery at Eastern Randolph(W)

June 21 Eastern Randolph(W) at Stanly County

***Attention NC American Legion Lady Senior League Players*** Prospect Day is coming up very soon! E-mail legionladyfastpitch@gmail.com for registration form!