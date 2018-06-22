Scott Campbell & Levi Grogan(Greensboro College) Named PING Golf All-Americans

Scott Campbell & Levi Grogan Named PING All-Americans

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Golf Coaches Association of America named Greensboro College golfers Scott Campbell and Levi Grogan PING All-American’s, the organization announced this week.

Campbell, a native of Kernersville, N.C., capped off his sophomore season with a 16th-place finish at the NCAA Division III Championship.

In addition to his performance at the national championship, Campbell posted two top-5, four top-10 and seven top-20 finishes, while ranking second on the team with a 74.2 stroke average in 27 rounds of action.

Grogan, a native of Canton, N.C., completed his collegiate career with a fifth-place finish at the national championship, just two strokes off the lead.

Throughout the season, Grogan established himself as a team leader, while posting a team best 73.7-stroke average.

In 27 rounds and 10 events, Grogan finished in the top-5 four times, while also recording five top-10 and 6 top-2 finishes.

For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.