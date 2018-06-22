Theo Pinson(Wesleyan Christian Academy/UNC) picked up/signed by the Brooklyn Nets:Pinson signs a two-way contract

from the 24/7 source, Inside Carolina Sports.com and Greg Barnes:

Former North Carolina wing Theo Pinson has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, a source told ESPN’s Johnathan Givony reports. Pinson was not selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

A two-way contract means that Pinson will split time between the Brooklyn Nets and their G-League team, the Long Island Nets.

Pinson, who emerged as UNC’s primary facilitator in his senior campaign, averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists – all career highs – in 2017-18, becoming the first Tar Heel and the eighth player in ACC history to average at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds in a season.

The Greensboro, N.C. native finished his Tar Heel career tied for second in school history in NCAA Tournament games played (17) and wins (14). Pinson played a key role in the Tar Heels 2017 National Championship run.

Roy Williams was telling all of the NBA scouts, prior to the draft, to look at Pinson as a point guard and at 6’6 he can see over the defenses and if you saw Theo this past 2017-18 UNC season, you saw that he can run the point and the passing part of his game, may have become the BEST current part of his game…He is tall enough to challenge at the rim and he has always had a knack for taking the three-point/long shots….Pinson at the Point for the Nets, whether it be in Brooklyn or at Long Island, it is something to be on the lookout for……Here comes/goes Theo Pinson, on his way into the NBA and to just stop and think about it a second, I believe the first time we saw this kid was on a basketball court at Hairston Middle School, warming up for the Southeast Guilford Middle School Falcons, as they prepared to face off with Hairston…..

+++++Theo Pinson has come a long way and he is not done yet and I think he also used to play for the Carolina Cougars youth travel team, coached by Keyford Langley…….+++++

Very blessed to be apart of the @BrooklynNets organization and can not wait to get to work! #StaySleep