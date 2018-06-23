Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Saturday(6/23/18) with Friday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(35-35) at Hagerstown Suns(27-42) 5:05pm….Doubleheader

Thursday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Hagerstown Suns 3

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:OFF

Friday Final:Thomasville Hi-Toms 7, Asheboro Copperheads 6

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(17-4) at North Wake Fungo Doubleheader at 5pm and 7pm at Heritage High School

Friday Final:Kernersville Bulldogs 6, Piedmont All-Stars 0

American Legion:

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(4-6) at Kernersville 7pm

Wednesday Final:Greensboro Red Wings 4, Davidson County 1

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Bluefield(3-1) at Burlington Royals(0-4) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Stadium

Friday Final:Bluefield 9, Burlington Royals 6

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash(43-29) vs. Down East Wood Ducks(35-37) at BB&T Field 4pm

Friday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 8, Down East Wood Ducks 2