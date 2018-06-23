Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Saturday(6/23/18) with Friday Finals
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(35-35) at Hagerstown Suns(27-42) 5:05pm….Doubleheader
Thursday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Hagerstown Suns 3
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:OFF
Friday Final:Thomasville Hi-Toms 7, Asheboro Copperheads 6
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(17-4) at North Wake Fungo Doubleheader at 5pm and 7pm at Heritage High School
Friday Final:Kernersville Bulldogs 6, Piedmont All-Stars 0
American Legion:
Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(4-6) at Kernersville 7pm
Wednesday Final:Greensboro Red Wings 4, Davidson County 1
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Bluefield(3-1) at Burlington Royals(0-4) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Stadium
Friday Final:Bluefield 9, Burlington Royals 6
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash(43-29) vs. Down East Wood Ducks(35-37) at BB&T Field 4pm
Friday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 8, Down East Wood Ducks 2
