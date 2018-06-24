Greensboro Day Advances to Powerade State Games Basketball Championship Game (Northwest Guilford went for the Bronze Medal)
POWERADE STATE GAMES BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day was playing Raleigh Millbrook in the boy’s basketball championship at 2:20pm at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Wakefield is playing Northwest Guilford for Bronze at 2:20pm as well. Dudley is still alive in the girls bracket in the semi finals going on at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center…
