Greensboro College Pride Football Releases 2018 Schedule

Pride Football Releases 2018 Schedule

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director…

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Football Coach Greg Crum announced the Pride’s 2018 football schedule Monday.

“As the 2018 season approaches, I am excited to begin camp and work diligently at instilling our process and watching this team grow,” Crum said. “We had a great recruiting class last season and we had 20, first year players either start or gain experience. I feel extremely confident in the direction of the program and we have had another great recruiting class that will feature some amazingly talented freshman as well. We also have many upperclassmen that have played for two or more years, particularly within our offensive line.

“The Pride will be ready to begin the 2018 season and the excitement within our staff and players is at an all-time high. Words cannot express how ready we are to launch another season of Pride football. I am constantly reminded of how truly blessed I am to be a part of the Greensboro College community and entrusted with the task of guiding and mentoring the young men within our program. We have another great opportunity ahead of us and we are enthusiastic to embrace it and begin to demonstrate our prominence in the USA South!”

Greensboro will get their 2018 season underway with two straight home games.

The Pride will open their slate against the Builders of Newport News Apprentice on Sept. 1 before squaring off with the Bison of Gallaudet University one week later.

Following their two-game home stand, the Pride will hit the road for their final non-conference tune-up as they travel to Ferrum, Va. to square off against former USA South Foe in Ferrum College, who is making the transition to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2018, on Sept. 22.

After their match-up with the Panthers, Greensboro will open USA South play on Sept. 29 when they travel to the Cougars of Averett University.

Greensboro will then return home on Oct. 6 to host the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College before welcoming the Panthers of LaGrange College to Jamieson Stadium on Oct. 13 for Homecoming 2018.

Over the course of the final four weeks of the season, the Pride will travel to Methodist University (Oct. 20), Huntingdon College (Oct. 27) and Brevard College (Nov. 10), while hosting the Scots of Maryville College for senior day on Nov. 3.

