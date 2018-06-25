Keeping an eye on what’s on the 7 on 7 Back-Burner for this Week

Next week the high school football teams will be off for the Fourth of July holiday week and this week, we are looking for games that will be played in our area, so we can get those posted….

They are working on a 7 on 7 for Tuesday morning at Northwest Guilford HS and we will keep you posted on that one, as it comes together….

Page was at the Carolina Panthers 7 on 7 last weekend, June 15-16 and not sure how that one went for them, but Page also faced Southeast Guilford last week and it would be interesting to see and hear how that one turned out, since SEG won the Dudley 7 on 7 this past Saturday, over at Dudley HS….

As get more and learn more, we will posting more, on the upcoming 7 on 7 passing games/tournaments……Elon used to have a big 7 on 7 event usually spread out over two weeks and Wake Forest has had one in the past, with Wake usually going 7 on 7 on Friday or Saturday, and then coming back with a combine on Sunday….Not hearing as much about the combines these days, but I guess they are still rolling……..