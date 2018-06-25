Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Monday(6/25/18) with Sunday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Monday with Results from Sunday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Kannapolis Intimidators(42-29) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(36-36)

Sunday Final:Kannapolis Intimidators 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:HiToms OFF

Sunday Final:Forest City Owls 7, Thomasville Hi-Toms 3

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Catawba Valley Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(18-5) 7pm at Kernersville Glenn High School

Sunday Finals:Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Fuquay-Varina Twins 1…Kernersville Bulldogs 13, Fuquay-Varina Twins 5

American Legion:

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(5-7) at Post 87 HiToms 6pm at Finch Field in Thomasville

Sunday Final:Kernersville 8, Greensboro Red Wings 6

from Sunday:

The Red Wings lost tonight’s/Sunday’s matchup against Kernersville by a score of 8-6. The Red Wings split the season series with Post 36 and will look to finish the last week of the regular season strong. Currently, they sit in sixth place in the Northern Division with a record of 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the division.

The loss came despite a solid offensive performance. The Red Wings jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. A leadoff walk from Justin Guy was followed by a single from Brady Quakenbush, who stole second. After two outs, Collin Smith singled to bring in Guy and the Red Wings took a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, a single and back-to-back errors loaded the bases for Bennett Nooe, who singled to left, driving in two. Another run scored on a wild pitch earlier in the same at-bat, making it 4-0.

Kernersville took a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning, but the Red Wings tied it on a single from Braxton King, driving in Collin Smith who doubled. In the seventh, Nooe led the inning off with his second home run in as many nights and it looked like the Red Wings could rally, but that was all they could manage in the last inning.

On the mound, Ruben Santos started for Post 53. Santos went two innings, but the Kernersville bats were hot as they scored four runs on six hits. Carson Smith entered in relief and went four innings, allowing four hits, four runs (three earned), two walks, and struck out two. A four run second inning and a three run fifth inning was the difference for Kernersville tonight.

Despite the loss, Bennett Nooe, Collin Smith, and Braxton King all had solid nights, going a combined 6-12, scoring two runs, and driving in five.

The Red Wings will take on the Post 87 HiToms at historic Finch Field tomorrow night. The last time the two met, Post 53 won 13-11 in a non-divisional matchup.

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Danville(2-4) at Burlington Royals(0-6) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Stadium

Sunday Final:Bluefield 5, Burlington Royals 1

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash(44-30) at Frederick Keys(36-37) 7pm

Sunday Final:Down East Wood Ducks 11, Winston-Salem Dash 1