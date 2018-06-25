Update on Kernersville Bulldogs Baseball:’Dogs now (18-5) with Luke Davis(WES), Jake Mayhew(UNCG), Colin Lipke(Ragsdale HS), Adam Teague(GTCC) and Joe Butts(Catawba) among the leaders

The Kernersville Bulldogs pushed their record to 18-5 and took over sole possession of first place in the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League by virtue of a 5-1 and 13-5 sweep of previous league-leading Fuquay Varina Twins Sunday.

In game one the pitching of Luke Davis, former HP Wesleyan and current Louisburg pitcher, and Jake Mayhew of UNCG, handcuffed the big Twins bats allowing only three hits on the night in the 5-1 win.

In game two Kernersville rallied from a 3-0 deficit behind the two home runs and 3-3 and four rbi day from former Ragsdale star Colin Lipke and a 3-4 day from GTCC’s Adam Teague and a 2-2 three rbi day from Catawba’s Joe Butts paced the 13-5 win.