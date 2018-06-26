Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(6/26/18) with Monday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Tuesday with Results from Monday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Kannapolis Intimidators(42-30) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(37-36) 12 Noon…at First National Bank Field
Monday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Kannapolis Intimidators 1…6 1/2 Innings, game called due to rain and 7-1 Final stands.
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:HiToms at Asheboro Copperheads 7:05pm….at McCrary Park in Asheboro
OFF on Monday…
Sunday Final:Forest City Owls 7, Thomasville Hi-Toms 3
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:OFF
Monday:Catawba Valley Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(18-5) 7pm at Kernersville Glenn High School…..Rained Out!!!
Sunday Finals:Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Fuquay-Varina Twins 1…Kernersville Bulldogs 13, Fuquay-Varina Twins 5
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings
Tonight:OFF
Monday:Greensboro Red Wings(5-7) at Post 87 HiToms 6pm at Finch Field in Thomasville…Washed Out!!!
from Twitter:
WEATHER UPDATE | Monday’s game against @87HiToms was been washed out. We are awaiting confirmation on if we will have to start the game over or pick up in the 3rd inning.
If we do pick up on Thursday, we will be up 3-1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning with a runner on first base.
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Danville(2-5) at Burlington Royals(1-6) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Stadium
Monday Final:Burlington Royals 11, Danville Braves 10
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash(45-30) at Frederick Keys(36-38) 7pm
Monday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 19, Frederick Keys 2
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.