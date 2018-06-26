Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(6/26/18) with Monday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Tuesday with Results from Monday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Kannapolis Intimidators(42-30) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(37-36) 12 Noon…at First National Bank Field

Monday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Kannapolis Intimidators 1…6 1/2 Innings, game called due to rain and 7-1 Final stands.

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:HiToms at Asheboro Copperheads 7:05pm….at McCrary Park in Asheboro

OFF on Monday…

Sunday Final:Forest City Owls 7, Thomasville Hi-Toms 3

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:OFF

Monday:Catawba Valley Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(18-5) 7pm at Kernersville Glenn High School…..Rained Out!!!

Sunday Finals:Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Fuquay-Varina Twins 1…Kernersville Bulldogs 13, Fuquay-Varina Twins 5

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings

Tonight:OFF

Monday:Greensboro Red Wings(5-7) at Post 87 HiToms 6pm at Finch Field in Thomasville…Washed Out!!!

from Twitter:

WEATHER UPDATE | Monday’s game against @87HiToms was been washed out. We are awaiting confirmation on if we will have to start the game over or pick up in the 3rd inning.

If we do pick up on Thursday, we will be up 3-1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning with a runner on first base.

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Danville(2-5) at Burlington Royals(1-6) 7pm at Burlington Athletic Stadium

Monday Final:Burlington Royals 11, Danville Braves 10

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash(45-30) at Frederick Keys(36-38) 7pm

Monday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 19, Frederick Keys 2