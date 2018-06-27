Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(6/27/18) with Tuesday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Wednesday with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Delmarva Shorebirds(38-35) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(38-36) 7pm at First National Bank Field
Tuesday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Kannapolis Intimidators 7
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:HiToms OFF
Tuesday Final:HiToms 5, Asheboro Copperheads 4
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Piedmont All-Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(18-5) 7pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C.
Tuesday:OFF
American Legion:
Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings at West Forsyth 7pm
Tuesday:OFF
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(1-7) at Pulaski 7pm
Tuesday Final:Danville Braves 2, Burlington Royals 0
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash(45-31) at Frederick Keys(37-38) 7pm
Tuesday Final:Frederick Keys 3, Winston-Salem Dash 2…10 Innings
