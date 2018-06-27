Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(6/27/18) with Tuesday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Wednesday with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Delmarva Shorebirds(38-35) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(38-36) 7pm at First National Bank Field

Tuesday Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Kannapolis Intimidators 7

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:HiToms OFF

Tuesday Final:HiToms 5, Asheboro Copperheads 4

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Piedmont All-Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(18-5) 7pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C.

Tuesday:OFF

American Legion:

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings at West Forsyth 7pm

Tuesday:OFF

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(1-7) at Pulaski 7pm

Tuesday Final:Danville Braves 2, Burlington Royals 0

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash(45-31) at Frederick Keys(37-38) 7pm

Tuesday Final:Frederick Keys 3, Winston-Salem Dash 2…10 Innings