West Forsyth at Page this morning in Wednesday 7 on 7 action and who will QB the Guilford County teams this season???

Wednesday 7 on 7 high football Passing Games:

West Forsyth at Page got going this morning at 9:30am….

Who will the Guilford County high school quarterbacks be this season???

Here are a few we should be looking at/seeing:

Javondre Paige-Page High School

Ryan Douglas-Southeast Guilford High School

Jordan Williams-Smith High School

Devan Boykin-Ragsdale High School

Jacob Lenard-Northern Guilford High School

Alston Hooker-Dudley High School

Devin Flowers-Southwest Guilford High School

Johnny Pagano-Northwest Guilford High School

Cam Page or Robby Boyd-Western Guilford High School

John Saunders Jr.-High Point Central High School

*****We are still looking for some of the other QB’s from the County…Grimsley, NEG, SG, EG and HP Andrews…..***** Who will they be???