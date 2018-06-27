West Forsyth at Page this morning in Wednesday 7 on 7 action and who will QB the Guilford County teams this season???
Wednesday 7 on 7 high football Passing Games:
West Forsyth at Page got going this morning at 9:30am….
Who will the Guilford County high school quarterbacks be this season???
Here are a few we should be looking at/seeing:
Javondre Paige-Page High School
Ryan Douglas-Southeast Guilford High School
Jordan Williams-Smith High School
Devan Boykin-Ragsdale High School
Jacob Lenard-Northern Guilford High School
Alston Hooker-Dudley High School
Devin Flowers-Southwest Guilford High School
Johnny Pagano-Northwest Guilford High School
Cam Page or Robby Boyd-Western Guilford High School
John Saunders Jr.-High Point Central High School
*****We are still looking for some of the other QB’s from the County…Grimsley, NEG, SG, EG and HP Andrews…..***** Who will they be???
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.