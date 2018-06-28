Bill Hass on Baseball:Delmarva hitters torch Hoppers

Delmarva hitters torch Hoppers

from Bill Hass with Bill on Baseball(Greensboro Grasshoppers, at www.gsohoppers.com

It was one for the books, although not the kind of book any of the Hoppers will want to read.

Delmarva laid a 20–2 licking on the Hoppers Wednesday night, pounding out 22 hits in the process.

It was the second time in the 14-year history of the stadium now known as First National Bank Field that an opponent had scored 20 runs against Greensboro. The other time was 10 years ago almost to the day, on June 28, 2008, when Kannapolis pounded the Hoppers 20–6.

The 18-run margin of defeat was the worst ever at home or on the road. The previous high was 17 runs in a 19–2 defeat at Delmarva in 2012.

The Shorebirds’ 22 hits fell one short of the record against the Hoppers. Kannapolis got 23 hits in that 20–6 win.

It wasn’t that the Hoppers kicked the ball around or had a ton of misplays. The offense was shut down by Delmarva pitching, held to five hits. It was just that the Shorebirds lineup simply torched four Hoppers pitchers.

Scott Sebald, making his first start for Greensboro, gave up six runs in three innings. Gabriel Castellanos was tagged for five runs (four earned) in two innings. Sean Guenther, also making his first appearance, surrendered six runs in 1 2/3 innings. And Michael Mertz gave up three in 2 1/3 innings.

As a team, Delmarva had 11 extra-base hits?—?four homers, six doubles and a triple. Individually, Kirwin Mosquit led off the game with a homer off Siebald and finished with four hits and five runs scored; Trevor Craport hit two homers and had five RBIs; and Will Robertson had five hits.

The Hoppers will try to shake off that whipping in the second game of the series Thursday at 7 p.m. Brandon Miller will start for the Hoppers and try to stem the tide.

The roster shake-up continued with four players moving on. Pitchers Ryan Lillie and Dustin Beggs were promoted to Jupiter, which was expected. First baseman Lazaro Alonso, the team’s best hitter, was also sent to the Hammerheads. Chris Reed, a 28-year-old pitcher coming back after retiring, was sent to Double-A Jacksonville.

The Hoppers added three pitchers?—?Guenther and Jeremy Ovaille, who will both pitch out of the bullpen, and Danial Castano, who is scheduled to start Friday’s game. Outfielder Harrison Dinicola, drafted in the 28th round earlier this month, is another addition.