ELON: CAA Releases 2018-19 Men’s Basketball League Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced its 18-game 2018-19 men’s basketball league schedule today, June 28, as the Elon University men’s basketball program gets set to begin its first season inside Schar Center.

ELON MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Dates and times are subject to change. Elon will announce its non-conference schedule at a later date.

This season will be the first of a five-year rotating conference schedule that pairs each school with a travel partner. Elon’s travel partner is William & Mary. During the two weeks in which Elon faces William & Mary, both squads will have a bye on Thursday night before playing on Saturday. With the exception of the opening weekend (Friday/Sunday), teams will compete in a Thursday/Saturday format that features back-to-back games at home or on the road.

The Phoenix starts off league play with a stretch of four games in nine days. Elon begins conference play inside Schar Center and at home for the fourth straight season on Friday, Dec. 28, when it hosts Towson. The Phoenix swept the season series in 2017-18 against the Tigers. Two days later, Elon hosts the James Madison on Sunday, Dec. 30, to complete the first two-game set of the league slate at Schar Center.

The Phoenix hits the road for the first time in league play with trips to Drexel and Delaware on Thursday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 5, respectively. Elon then returns to Schar Center for two more matchups versus CAA runner-up Northeastern on Thursday, Jan. 10 and Hofstra on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Following a bye on Thursday, Jan. 17, the Phoenix will begin its lone three-game road stretch in league play traveling to William & Mary on Saturday, Jan 19. The road swing concludes as Elon treks south to face College of Charleston on Thursday, Jan. 24, followed by UNCW on Saturday, Jan. 26.

The maroon and gold then returns home to face Delaware on Thursday, Jan. 31, followed by its first game in February with a contest against Drexel on Saturday, Feb. 2. That week is then followed by its northern trek on Thursday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 9 against Hofstra and Northeastern, respectively.

Awaiting the Phoenix after its northern trip is a three-game home slate, which begins after a bye on Saturday, Feb. 16, as it hosts the William & Mary Tribe. The following week at home features a matchup against UNCW on Thursday, Feb. 21, followed by its regular season home finale on Saturday, Feb. 23, against reigning CAA Champion College of Charleston inside Schar Center.

The regular season comes to a close two two road games. The Phoenix begins its final road swing with a trip to Harrisonburg, Va. to face James Madison on Thursday, Feb. 28. Elon’s regular season finale will take place on Saturday, March 2, at Towson.

The 2019 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for March 9-12 and will be played at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. for the third consecutive season. All 10 league institutions qualify in the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship.