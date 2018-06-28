Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(6/28/18) with Wednesday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today/Thursday with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Delmarva Shorebirds(39-35) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(38-37) 7pm at First National Bank Field

Wednesday Final:Delmarva 20, Greensboro 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Asheboro Copperheads at Thomasville HiToms 7pm at Finch Field

FREE admission for City of Thomasville employees tonight as the HiToms take on the Asheboro Copperheads in the heat of the race for the first half Western Division crown!

Wednesday:HiToms OFF

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Salisbury Stallions at Kernersville Bulldogs(18-5) 7pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C.

Wednesday:OFF

American Legion:

Tonight:High Point at Greensboro Red Wings(5-8) 5pm Doubleheader

Great day for a ballgame, let’s play two. We will host a doubleheader against @87HiToms starting at 5:00!

Wednesday:West Forsyth 10, Greensboro Red Wings 3

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(1-7) at Pulaski(2-6) 7pm

Wednesday:OFF

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash(45-32) at Frederick Keys(38-38) 7pm

Wednesday Final:Frederick Keys 3, Winston-Salem Dash 2