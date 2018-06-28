More 7 on 7 Football Passing Game News with Dudley and Southeast Guilford headed to Fayetteville State on Friday/Coaching News with Coach Chuck Doak(SWG) headed to Central Academy in Monroe, N.C.

Here is our most recent 7 on 7 update, with the next round of Passing Game Tournament action coming up on Friday at Fayetteville State University, where Coach Richard Hayes leads the FSU Broncos and he runs the high school 7 on 7’s….Coach Hayes son Richard Hayes III is the former QB at Dudley and his youngest son, Ryan, is a current defensive back for the Dudley Panthers…

Dudley will look to top receivers like Michael Wyman and Tawahn Young to haul in some big passes and SEG has QB Ryan Douglas looking to get the ball in the hands of the Guys and Ryan’s younger brother Adam Douglas, plus I think one of their top receivers may be the kid, Tre Caldwell….I’m pretty sure he is one of the top defensive backs in the area, but also pretty sure he can catch too….

Also we are hearing that Coach Chuck Doak, the defensive coordinator at Southwest Guilford High School, has taken the head football coaching job/position at Central Academy, in Monroe, N.C.

Coach Doak haD a head football coaching offer last season, at a high school down on the coast of North Carolina, but he elected to turn down that job and stay at SWG….Coach Doak now looks to be ready to venture out and go for his first head football coaching job….

Coach Doak was the assistant baseball and assistant football coach at Southeast Guilford for a few years and he also coached the Junior American Legion baseball team at SEG one Summer….Coach Doak left SEG and went to Eastern Guilford for one year/one football season, then he made the move over to Northwest Guilford to be an assistant football coach and theN finally he settled in at Southwest Guilford, to lead the SWG Cowboys defense, and he did a great job leading that Cowboys’ defense….(Coach Doak also coached at Lexington High School, and I do believe he was the Track coach there.)

Coach Doak was also a head track coach along the way and his main role over the years, has been in football coaching…..He was in line to be the head baseball coach at Southeast Guilford, when Lynn Coble left SEG for Monroe…..

Good luck to Coach Doak, it was always good to be working with him, whether it be in football or baseball…….

(The record for the Central Academy in Monroe, N.C. has been (1-20) over the past two seasons…His last stop was SWG.)

Here is the headline, from the Enquirer-Journal in Monroe, N.C.:

After 5 coaches in 5 years, new CATA(Central Arts and Technology Academy) football coach Chuck Doak’s message to community: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

