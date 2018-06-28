NC High School All-State Softball Teams with Guilford County kids that made the cut
North Carolina Softball Coaches Association All-State Softball Team members from Guilford County….
3A
Alisha Herndon Southwest Guilford 2018 P
Emily Repko Southwest Guilford 2018 2B
Ashlyn Vanscoyk Southwest Guilford 2021 SS
Dani Wilson Southwest Guilford 2018 CF
4-A
Grace Johnson Northwest Guilford 2019 C/UT
Ty King Northwest Guilford 2018 OF
Emma Moberg Northwest Guilford 2021 P
Mackenzie Allison Ragsdale 2021 SS
Erica Edwards Ragsdale 2021 CF
Kaliey Perreira Ragsdale 2019 3B
