Randy Norris Jr.(Dudley HS/WSSU) staying busy with his new role as a professional baseball player

Randy Norris Jr., from Dudley High School and Winston-Salem State University, a young man who grew up in High Point and attended High Point Andrews High School, well this young man is now staying very busy as a professional baseball player, in the San Francisco Giants system, and he is assigned to the Arizona Summer Baseball League and Randy Norris spends his days and nights these days, studying and working to become a better and complete professional baseball player, at the Minor League level….

Here’s John Dell’s take on how Randy Norris is spending his time as a rookie in the ranks of pro baseball….

