Eastern Randolph Post 81 Loses Lead Early in Defeat to Winston-Salem, in American Legion Baseball
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Loses Lead Early in Defeat
Final:
Post 55 Winston-Salem 4
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 0
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Loses Lead Early in Defeat
Final:
Post 55 Winston-Salem 4
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.