Elon Women’s Soccer Releases 2018 Schedule

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head women’s soccer coach Neil Payne announced his team’s schedule for the upcoming 2018 season on Friday, June 29. The schedule features nine home matches at Rudd Field, which includes non-conference clashes with UNCG, Richmond, Charlotte, Radford and Davidson. The Phoenix also hits the road to face Duke, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Western Carolina and High Point in non-league action.

ELON WOMEN’S SOCCER SCHEDULE

The Phoenix opens the season with a neutral site exhibition match against Furman on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The location and time for that match will be determined on a future date.

Following its exhibition, Elon kicks off the year with two straight road matches. The Phoenix then heads to Coastal Carolina for its regular season opener on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. The maroon and gold will then head to Virginia on Thursday, August 16, to face the Liberty Flames at 6 p.m.

After its three game road swing, Elon will then host Triad rival UNCG on Sunday, Aug. 19 for its home opener at 7 p.m. on Rudd Field. Another three-match road swing follows, beginning with a trip to Western Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 23. That match will kick off at 7 p.m. The Phoenix will then close out the month of August with its final two road matches of non-conference action with a trip on Sunday, Aug. 26, to face Duke at 5 p.m., followed by a road contest against High Point on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

Elon concludes non-conference play with four straight home matches at Rudd Field. The four-match swing begins on Sunday, Sept. 2, with a 6 p.m. contest against Richmond. The Phoenix will then host Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 6, for a 7 p.m. matchup. The final week on non-conference play features home matchups on Monday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 14, against Radford and Davidson, respectively. Both of those matches will begin at 7 p.m. at Rudd Field.

Colonial Athletic Association action begins at UNCW on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., followed by Elon’s first of three straight home matches play on Sunday, Sept. 23, against Delaware at 1 p.m. The second week of conference action sees the Phoenix on Rudd Field with a contest against College of Charleston on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., followed by a matchup on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. against Towson.

The Phoenix opens the month of October with a bye on Thursday, Oct. 4. However, the Phoenix will hit the road on Sunday, Oct. 7, for a 1 p.m. contest at Northeastern. Week four of league play has Elon playing a road and home split, which begins a trip to William & Mary on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

The maroon and gold will then come back to Rudd Field for its regular season home finale to face reigning CAA Champion Hofstra. That match will take place on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Elon closes out the regular season with a pair of road contests. The Phoenix will head to James Madison on Thursday, Oct. 18, to face the Dukes at 7 p.m. Elon’s regular season finale will be played at Drexel on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.

The 2018 CAA Women’s Soccer Championship begins with the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds on Friday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 28, followed by the championship match on Saturday, Nov. 3.