Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(6/29/18) with Thursday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Delmarva Shorebirds(40-35) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(38-38) 7pm at First National Bank Field
Thursday Final:Delmarva 8, Greensboro 3
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms at Forest City Owls 7:05pm
Thursday:Asheboro Copperheads 17, HiToms 6
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Statesville Owls at Kernersville Bulldogs(19-5) 7pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C.
Thursday:Kernersville Bulldogs 10, Salisbury Stallions 8
American Legion:
Tonight:Davidson County at Greensboro Red Wings(5-10) 7pm at Eastern Guilford High School
Thursday:Post 87 Hi-Toms 11, Greensboro Red Wings 6…Post 87 Hi-Toms 6, Greensboro Red Wings 3
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(1-8) at Pulaski(3-6) 7pm
Thursday:Pulaski 5, Burlington Royals 1
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(46-32) at Frederick Keys(38-39) 7pm
Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 10, Frederick Keys 8
