Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(6/29/18) with Thursday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Delmarva Shorebirds(40-35) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(38-38) 7pm at First National Bank Field

Thursday Final:Delmarva 8, Greensboro 3

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms at Forest City Owls 7:05pm

Thursday:Asheboro Copperheads 17, HiToms 6

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Statesville Owls at Kernersville Bulldogs(19-5) 7pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C.

Thursday:Kernersville Bulldogs 10, Salisbury Stallions 8

American Legion:

Tonight:Davidson County at Greensboro Red Wings(5-10) 7pm at Eastern Guilford High School

Thursday:Post 87 Hi-Toms 11, Greensboro Red Wings 6…Post 87 Hi-Toms 6, Greensboro Red Wings 3

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(1-8) at Pulaski(3-6) 7pm

Thursday:Pulaski 5, Burlington Royals 1

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(46-32) at Frederick Keys(38-39) 7pm

Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 10, Frederick Keys 8