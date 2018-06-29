The Pitcher who Pooped in his Pants

*****This is one of the more interesting stories/posts that we have seen on the sports front this week……*****

from www.yahoo.com and YAHOO! Sports:

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley, when talking with YAHOO! Sports, revealed a rather embarrassing fact about himself…..

He pooped his pants in the bullpen this season and then immediately had to go out to the field to pitch. From YAHOO! Sports and Mike Oz, here’s the story, in excruciatingly funny detail:

“I was warming up to go in a game. I knew I had the next hitter. I knew he was on deck. The at-bat was kinda taking a little bit. As a bullpen guy in these big situations, I call ’em nervous pees, where like I don’t have to pee a lot, but I know I have to pee before I go in the game. I can’t believe I’m telling you this,” Bradley said to YAHOO Sports.

“So it’s a 2-2 count, and I’m like, ‘Man, I have to pee. I have to go pee.’ So I run in our bathroom real quick, I’m ready to go. I’m trying to pee and I actually [expletive/poop] my pants. Like right before I’m about to go in the game, I pooped my pants. I’m like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I know I’m a pitch away from going in the game, so I’m scrambling to clean myself up. I get it cleaned up the best I can, button my pants up, and our bullpen coach Mike Fetters says, ‘Hey, you’re in the game.’ So I’m jogging into the game to pitch with poop in my pants essentially.

“It was the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been on the mound. And I actually had a good inning. I had a clean inning, and I walked in the dugout and I was like, ‘Guys, I just [expletive/pooped] myself.’ They didn’t believe me, then the bullpen came in and they’re like ‘Oh my God, you had to see this.’”

