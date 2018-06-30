Dudley High School Wins 7 on 7 Football Passing Game Tournament on Friday, at Fayetteville State University

from Twitter:

LET’S HEAR IT for @DBoyzFootball (Dudley HS) on winning #BacktoBack FSUBroncos 7-on-7 Football Championships!

Dudley Panthers #1

Sandhills Titans #2

Raleigh Enloe Eagles #3

You can see more at the Fayetteville State Broncos twitter account going in as @FSUBroncos and you will see the team photo of the Dudley Champions and the other teams that participated….I think this might be the second straight year that Dudley has brought home the bacon/Title…..

CLICK HERE to see the teams…..

Head football coach at Fayetteville State University is Richard Hayes II…His son Richard Hayes III used to QB at Dudley and his youngest son, Ryan, is a current DB in the Dudley Panthers’ secondary, along with Richard Monroe IV, Michael Wyman and others….

Nigel Peele, Quaron Blount, Jayden Maynor and Brandon Person-Boyd, all former Dudley Panthers, are now football players for the Fayetteville State Broncos…..