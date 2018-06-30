Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(6/30/18) with Friday Finals:Hoppers, HiToms, Red Wings, Royals and Dash Friday winners, rare loss for K’ville Bulldogs

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(39-38) at the Hickory Crawdads(34-43) 7pm L.P. Franz Stadium in Hickory, N.C.

Friday Final:Greensboro 1, Delmarva 0

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Martinsville Mustangs at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms(14-10) 6pm

Friday:HiToms 4, Forest City Owls 1

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(19-6) at Catawba Valley Stars Doubleheader 5 and 7:30pm at Lenoir Rhyne University

Friday:Statesville Owls 8, at Kernersville Bulldogs 6

American Legion:

Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(6-10) OFF

Friday:Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 4, Post 8 Davidson County 1

from Twitter Report…

FINAL:Post 53 4, Davidson 1. With a win in the season finale, Post 53 finishes at 6-10 overall and 4-8 in the Division. We now wait to see who we will face in the Area III playoffs!

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(2-8) at Pulaski(3-7) 7pm

Friday:Burlington Royals 2, Pulaski 0

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(47-32) at Wilmington, Delaware(36-42) 6:05pm

Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 12, Frederick Keys 10