Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(6/30/18) with Friday Finals:Hoppers, HiToms, Red Wings, Royals and Dash Friday winners, rare loss for K’ville Bulldogs
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(39-38) at the Hickory Crawdads(34-43) 7pm L.P. Franz Stadium in Hickory, N.C.
Friday Final:Greensboro 1, Delmarva 0
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Martinsville Mustangs at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms(14-10) 6pm
Friday:HiToms 4, Forest City Owls 1
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(19-6) at Catawba Valley Stars Doubleheader 5 and 7:30pm at Lenoir Rhyne University
Friday:Statesville Owls 8, at Kernersville Bulldogs 6
American Legion:
Tonight:Greensboro Red Wings(6-10) OFF
Friday:Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 4, Post 8 Davidson County 1
from Twitter Report…
FINAL:Post 53 4, Davidson 1. With a win in the season finale, Post 53 finishes at 6-10 overall and 4-8 in the Division. We now wait to see who we will face in the Area III playoffs!
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(2-8) at Pulaski(3-7) 7pm
Friday:Burlington Royals 2, Pulaski 0
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(47-32) at Wilmington, Delaware(36-42) 6:05pm
Thursday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 12, Frederick Keys 10
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.