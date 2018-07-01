American Legion Baseball:Walk-off Seals Win For Concord Post 51 Against Eastern Randolph Post 81
Walk-off Seals Win For Concord Post 51 Against Eastern Randolph Post 81
Final:
Post 51 Concord 9
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 8
Walk-off Seals Win For Concord Post 51 Against Eastern Randolph Post 81
Final:
Post 51 Concord 9
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 8
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.